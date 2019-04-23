Al DiGuido Joins North 6th Agency as President and Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), an award-winning brand communications agency, today announced that marketing and media industry pioneer, Al DiGuido, is joining as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

DiGuido rose to prominence as one of the founding pioneers of email marketing during his tenure as CEO of Bigfoot Interactive. In 2005, he sold Bigfoot to Alliance Data's Epsilon business unit for $120 million and became the CEO of Epsilon Interactive.

Under his leadership, Epsilon became one of the dominant email providers in the marketplace and expanded aggressively through the acquisition of DoubleClick's email unit. In April 2019, Epsilon was acquired by Publicis for $4.4 billion.

"I've known Al for my entire career, and have witnessed his vision, integrity and spirit on display for clients, employees and shareholders," said Matt Rizzetta, Founder and CEO of N6A. "There is nobody I can think of who is better suited and aligned with N6A's vision to transform the public relations industry through business outcomes. I am honored to have Al play on our team as we take N6A to new heights for our clients and team members."

DiGuido's track record of identifying opportunities for innovation and successfully transforming legacy media and marketing service categories extends well beyond email marketing. He has been at the forefront of transformational shifts across print, direct response and digital media.

Following his tenure at Epsilon, DiGuido became CEO of Zeta Interactive. At Zeta, he realized his vision of transcending the solo email business to build an agency that helps marketers realize the full potential of integrated technology platforms, services, and strategies.

DiGuido's career ascension began at Ziff-Davis, where he was Publisher of Computer Shopper during the PC boom of the 1980s. DiGuido successfully expanded the Computer Shopper franchise, transforming it from a print publication into a breakthrough online media property. Under his leadership, ComputerShopper.com accounted for more than 40 percent of the advertising revenue of ZDNet.

At N6A, DiGuido will oversee sales and revenue functions, as well as M&A and capital initiatives to support N6A's vision and growth strategy. Additionally, DiGuido will work alongside CEO Matt Rizzetta and the N6A leadership team to introduce a new model that will transform the public relations category by aligning with specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers.

"I have yet to meet an agency that can rival N6A's track record of client results, innovation and outcome-oriented culture," said Al DiGuido, President and Chief Revenue Officer of N6A. "There is a tremendous opportunity to transform the legacy public relations category with a laser focus on being accountable for the specific business outcomes that CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers demand today. I believe N6A is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation."

DiGuido, who will be based in N6A's New York office, is also the founder of Al's Angels, a non-profit, charitable organization whose mission is to provide assistance to children and families suffering hardship due to life-threatening illnesses or poverty. Al's Angels has built a network of more than 2,000 volunteers in the Tri-State area, and delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals, holiday gifts, and much needed resources to more than 1,600 to children and families each year.

For more information on N6A please visit www.n6a.com, follow N6A on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, and click on this video to learn more about N6A's roots and culture.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is an award-winning brand communications agency based in the heart of SoHo in New York City.

Through its suite of communication services, including media relations, analyst relations, awards and speaking programs, crisis communications, content programs, paid and earned social media programs, N6A has helped its clients successfully realize their desired business outcomes. N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPO'd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including the Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com.

Media Contact: Ariel Radow, N6A

aradow@n6a.com

212-334-9753, ext 126

SOURCE North 6th Agency

Related Links

https://www.otainsight.com/

