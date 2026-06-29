Al Fresco Turns Up the Flavor with Limited-Edition Hot Honey Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage

Sweet heat meets better-for-you convenience in a bold new seasonal offering available this spring and summer

CHELSEA, Mass., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Fresco, a leader in better-for-you chicken sausage category, today announced the launch of its limited-edition Hot Honey Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage, a crave-worthy new flavor combining the sweetness of honey with a subtle kick of heat. Available at select retailers from April through August, the seasonal product delivers a bold twist on everyday chicken sausage, just in time for grilling season and quick meal occasions.

Al Fresco introduces its limited-edition Hot Honey Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage, bringing together the sweetness of honey with a subtle kick of heat in a crave-worthy new flavor. Al Fresco introduces its limited-edition Hot Honey Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage, bringing together the sweetness of honey with a subtle kick of heat in a crave-worthy new flavor.

Inspired by the growing popularity of sweet-and-spicy flavor combinations, Al Fresco's Hot Honey Chicken Sausage offers a balanced flavor profile that appeals to today's consumers seeking globally influenced tastes and elevated comfort foods. The new variety blends savory chicken with notes of wildflower honey and a touch of heat, creating a versatile option that fits seamlessly into a wide range of recipes and eating occasions.

Fully cooked and ready in minutes, the sausage is designed for convenience without compromising on quality. Made with 100% natural chicken and no artificial ingredients, it also delivers 11g protein per link to support active, and busy lifestyles. Whether used as a quick weeknight solution or a standout addition to weekend meals, the product underscores Al Fresco's commitment to simple ingredients and bold flavor innovation.

"Our Hot Honey Chicken Sausage reflects Al Fresco's commitment to delivering on both flavor innovation and better-for-you nutrition," said Frederica Turner, Vice President of Marketing at Al Fresco. "Consumers are increasingly looking for exciting, trend-forward flavors that are easy to prepare and made with ingredients they can feel good about. This limited-edition launch brings that sweet-heat experience into a convenient, high-quality, all-natural protein option."

The Hot Honey Chicken Sausage is designed with versatility in mind. Consumers can serve it grilled in a bun with fresh toppings, slice it into grain bowls or pastas, incorporate it into meal prep with roasted vegetables, or use it to create easy appetizers such as skewers or bite-sized hors d'oeuvres. Its balance of sweet and savory heat makes it a standout across both everyday meals and seasonal gatherings.

The Al Fresco Hot Honey Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage is available now for a limited time at select retailers through August 2026, while supplies last.

About Al Fresco

Al Fresco is a leading brand in premium, all-natural chicken sausage, known for high-quality, protein-rich products made with simple, real ingredients and bold, approachable flavors. Developed for how people eat today, Al Fresco delivers convenient, better-for-you protein solutions that make it easy to add nutritious, flavorful protein to everyday meals—from breakfast through dinner. The brand's portfolio includes fully cooked chicken sausage, breakfast links and patties, chicken bacon, and meatballs, offering versatile options for a wide range of meal occasions. Committed to clean labels and ingredient transparency, all Al Fresco products are made with 100% natural chicken and no artificial ingredients, giving consumers confidence in what they are eating.

Al Fresco is part of Kayem Foods, a family-owned company based in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Founded in 1909 and spanning five generations, Kayem Foods is the largest processed meat company in New England and is known for crafting high-quality franks, sausages, deli meats, and other premium protein products that consumers trust.

Learn more at https://www.alfrescoallnatural.com.

Media Contact:

Gary Mak, Director of Integrated Marketing, Kayem Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Al Fresco