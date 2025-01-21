Al. Neyer is now Merus

New name marks new growth plans and era of employee ownership

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 130 years as Al. Neyer, the company is now Merus. This new name reflects a significant moment in the company's evolution as a 100 percent employee-owned real estate and construction firm, underscoring its long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and creating value for investors, clients, and communities.

Merus—inspired by "merit" and the shared purpose of "us"—represents the company's dedication to excellence and its unique culture of ownership. The change comes as Merus celebrates 10 years of being fully employee-owned through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

The company currently has offices in Cincinnati, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh and is expanding to growth markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. With its integrated approach to real estate development and design-build construction, Merus has earned a reputation for delivering measurable outcomes and fostering economic growth.

"Our transition to Merus reflects who we are today—a company rooted in trust and expertise, but focused on the future," said Molly North, CEO of Merus. "We're committed to driving value, delivering exceptional results, and serving high-growth markets where we see opportunity for our clients, investors, and employee-owners. The Merus name and look signals an exciting next chapter for the company."

What's Next for Merus:

New Markets: Expanding into high growth markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest to serve growing client and investor demand.

Updated Identity: A new name and brand will be reflected across all communications, Merus construction sites, the website, and marketing materials starting Jan. 21, 2025 .

. Proven Excellence: Merus's leadership, employee-owner teams, and integrated real estate services will continue delivering the same trusted expertise and results.

"Our purpose remains the same: to create value and deliver exceptional outcomes," said North. "Merus represents our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and meaningful growth."

About Merus

Merus is a nationally recognized, 100 percent employee-owned design-build development firm specializing in the construction, development, ownership, and management of a diverse real estate portfolio across the eastern United States. With nearly 200 employee-owners operating from offices in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Raleigh, we're committed to being the partner of choice for tenants, investors, and capital providers. Merus is proud to invest in people and projects that enhance communities, creating a legacy of excellence while shaping the future of real estate development. Learn more at www.merus1894.com

