Al Phillips Cleaners Taps Laundry Service Expert Ricky Salazar to Fuel Major Las Vegas Expansion

Laundry route specialist to lead legendary dry cleaner's business accounts and pickup/delivery services across southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Phillips Cleaners, Nevada's leading eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry service provider, today announced the appointment of laundry route expert Ricardo "Ricky" Salazar as Vice President of Client Services.

Salazar will lead a major expansion in B2B dry cleaning and laundry services and route-based pickup/delivery throughout southern Nevada, including oversight of national accounts with West Coast or Las Vegas operations. He will serve on the company's Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Chief Operating & Financial Officer Nick Gausling.

Salazar brings extensive industry expertise, including founding, leading, and successfully exiting a route-based laundry company focused on Greater Las Vegas (Clark County). His background includes proven leadership in sales, store and route operations, business development, and logistics, with a career emphasis on route-based laundry and commercial garment care services.

"We're very pleased to welcome Ricky to the Al Phillips team at this pivotal inflection point," said Gausling. "His deep expertise in route-based laundry and dry cleaning, paired with strong local market knowledge and a determined focus on customer satisfaction, make him the ideal leader to expand both our pickup and delivery services and our business account portfolio."

Al Phillips Cleaners has been the gold standard for Las Vegas dry cleaning and laundry services for over 60 years, with a storied history as the go-to dry cleaner for legends like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Sammy Davis Jr. The company delivers top-tier eco-friendly garment care to both residents and businesses, including major hospitality clients on the Strip.

"My mission is to make premium garment care services accessible and seamless," said Salazar. "Joining Las Vegas' most iconic dry cleaner allows me to scale effortless pickup and delivery options and world-class quality to more homes, offices, hotels, and other enterprises across the region."

After several years of operational modernization and streamlining, the company is now positioned for its next phase of growth. Expanding the business account portfolio and pickup/delivery routes, both spearheaded by Salazar, are a top priority for 2026 and sit at the center of the company's overall commercial strategy.

"We're building a best-in-class multichannel experience," Gausling added. "Al Phillips Cleaners gives customers the flexibility to choose when and how they receive the best garment care in the Southwest, whether it's free pickup and delivery to their home or office, our newly-renovated 24/7 smart stores, or a more traditional experience at one of our many other locations."

With operating brands including Al Phillips the Cleaner and Thrift DLux Cleaners, Al Phillips Cleaners ranks among the largest dry cleaners in the United States and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Timeless Cleaners, Inc.

