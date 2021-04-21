A&L RV Sales Acquires 3 New Locations In 12 Months

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&L RV Sales continues to grow and announced the acquisition of Smallwoods Camper & Trailer Sales in Jackson, TN. This location marks the 3rd new A&L location in the past year bringing the group to 7 locations serving Richmond, VA, Lake Park, GA and Columbia, Johnson City, Sevierville, Murfreesboro and Jackson, TN.

"Smallwoods Camper & Trailer Sales served RV customers for over 34 years and built a family business anyone would be proud of," said Andy Stover, Owner of A&L RV Sales.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity once again to serve the great people of Tennessee," said Greg Justice, Regional General Manager at A&L. "For over 25 years A&L RV Sales has followed a simple principle: offer quality products, back them with quality service and, most of all, make the customer's experience as enjoyable and hassle-free as possible."

A&L RV Sales has 7 locations to serve RV'ers with their original location in Johnson City, TN. Murfreesboro, TN, Richmond, VA, Sevierville, TN, Columbia, TN and Lake Park, GA were great additions as is the newest location located in Jackson, TN.

"A&L RV Sales was started out of a passion for camping," said Andy. "We experienced camping first hand in our family. We look forward to a very bright future helping customers enjoy the RV Lifestyle."

For more information on A&L RV Sales, visit www.alrvsales.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

A&L RV Sales

4503 Bristol Highway

Johnson City, TN 37601

[email protected]

SOURCE A&L RV Sales

