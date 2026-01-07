AL-S Pharma to present at the upcoming J. P. Morgan 2026 Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AL-S Pharma AG, a Swiss-based, single-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded and co-owned by Neurimmune and TVM Capital Life Science, is developing AP-101 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The company today announced that Dr. Michael Salzmann, Chief Executive Officer, and Prof. Angela Genge, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

AL-S Pharma will present its recently announced positive results from the global Phase 2 study of AP-101 in 73 participants for the treatment of ALS, along with key data updates, including subgroup analyses, supporting plans for a confirmatory Phase 3 study.

About AP-101

AP-101 is an investigational human-derived antibody directed against misfolded superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) designed to inhibit the spread of SOD1 pathology in the CNS of ALS patients. AP-101 received orphan drug designations from FDA, EMA and Swissmedic. The Phase 2 study evaluated safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic (PD) markers, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of AP-101 in patients with sporadic ALS and in patients with mutations in the SOD1 gene.

About AL-S Pharma AG

AL-S Pharma is a Swiss-based single-asset company founded and co-owned by Neurimmune and TVM Capital Life Science to develop AP-101. The company is fully financed by TVM Life Science Innovation I and Neurimmune. AL-S Pharma brings together a seasoned team of biotech and pharmaceutical leaders with expertise spanning drug discovery, translational research, and clinical development. Based on the successful Phase 2 data, AL-S Pharma is currently advancing AP-101 into late-stage development.

Follow AL-S Pharma on LinkedIn.

Contact for Media

John Capodanno (US)

[email protected]

+1 917 750-8649

Contact for AL-S Pharma

Dr. Michael Salzmann

[email protected]

SOURCE AL-S Pharma AG