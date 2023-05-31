Al-Soukya Selects SalesWarp Distributed Order Management Solution

Al-Soukya, selects SalesWarp to improve operations, fulfillment, and customer service across Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

BEL AIR, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesWarp, a leader in Distributed Order Management solutions, will provide multichannel Order, Inventory, Warehouse, and Customer Management across a variety of regions for Al-Soukya. Al-Soukya will also leverage the patented SalesWarp workflow engine for ongoing improvement as it continues to provide excellent fulfillment and service metrics to key customers like Nespresso.

Al-Soukya GM, Rafat Azzeh, said "SalesWarp is an excellent partner, they offer a great solution, and their team has already helped us launch in Saudi Arabia. We really appreciate the flexible software and team at SalesWarp in meeting our growing business needs." 

Features of the new system will help Al-Soukya manage products from receiving through final delivery to consumers and businesses. These features are especially important for products with batch codes, expiration dates, and serial numbers. SalesWarp's Distributed Order Management systems will speed up the receiving, order processing, fulfillment, and delivery tasks while reducing overall costs through automation, reduced errors, and better inventory management. Using SalesWarp, Al-Soukya will have the tools to provide its customers with integrated reporting, KPIs and superior customer service experience.

Mary Tannous, Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at SalesWarp, sees Al-Soukya gaining a competitive edge in their market. "Al-Soukya is a leader in their space and is making investments in technology that will help them be even more competitive. We enjoy working with the expert teams at Al-Soukya and helping them grow the business."

About SalesWarp

SalesWarp is a leading Cloud provider of Distributed Order Management, Warehouse, and Inventory Management solutions. SalesWarp's patented technology is trusted to serve a wide range of international companies, including B2B and B2C enterprises, with clients including Fortune Top 10 companies.

About Al-Soukya

Founded in 2009, Al-Soukya handles high-end retail businesses within FoodStuff Group. Al-Soukya was established to meet the growing demands of retailers, especially international premium brands, looking to provide their products in Saudi Arabia and surrounding regions.

Contact: Alicia Barnes [email protected]

www.SalesWarp.com 

