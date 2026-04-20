Alabama Approves Savvas Learning Company's Social Studies Programs for Use in K-12 Classrooms Statewide

The Alabama SBE determined that all Savvas social studies programs are fully aligned to the Alabama Course of Study Social Studies Standards, which aim to prepare students to become knowledgeable, civically engaged citizens. Designed specifically for Alabama, Savvas social studies programs are structured around Alabama's key disciplines of civics, economics, geography, and history.

"Savvas is fully committed to delivering the most innovative learning solutions to empower teachers and inspire students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are proud that the Alabama SBE has approved all of our custom-built social studies programs, giving Alabama educators the high-quality instructional materials they need to increase student achievement in the classroom while preparing students for success in college, career, and civic life."

Providing students a deep understanding of civic ideals and practices, active citizenship, and global conversation, the Savvas Alabama social studies programs include:

Alabama myWorld Interactive for Grades K-5 that emphasizes activity-based learning, literacy integration, and real-world inquiry to engage students and help them become critical thinkers.



that emphasizes activity-based learning, literacy integration, and real-world inquiry to engage students and help them become critical thinkers. Alabama myWorld Interactive for Grades 6-8 that encourages students to explore their world, expand their thinking, and engage their civic awareness through project-based learning and rich inquiry experiences.



that encourages students to explore their world, expand their thinking, and engage their civic awareness through project-based learning and rich inquiry experiences. Alabama US History Interactive and Alabama World History Interactive that inspire high school students to question, inquire, and explore history from multiple perspectives, promoting deeper investigation and bringing a modern lens to history.



and that inspire high school students to question, inquire, and explore history from multiple perspectives, promoting deeper investigation and bringing a modern lens to history. Alabama Magruder's American Government Interactive that features continuously updated digital resources complementing a foundational textbook, keeping content fresh with current events to help students discover how government is found in their everyday lives.



that features continuously updated digital resources complementing a foundational textbook, keeping content fresh with current events to help students discover how government is found in their everyday lives. Alabama Economics Interactive that emphasizes a student-centered approach to teaching core economic principles, incorporating real-life applications, budgeting skills, and financial literacy to equip students with essential economic knowledge for personal and civic responsibilities.

For grades K-8, Savvas supports educators by linking social studies content with essential literacy skills such as vocabulary development and reading comprehension, allowing students to grow as independent readers and informed citizens. The Science of Reading-based literacy resources, available in both print and digital formats, ensure every student can meaningfully connect with the content.

Savvas 9-12 programs bring history and social studies to life through diverse primary sources, immersive learning experiences, and digital activities accessible on the Savvas Realize learning management system. The inquiry-based curricula offer a wealth of interactive resources that promote a hands-on approach to learning, encourage student collaboration, and foster community within the classroom. With flexible, ready-to-implement resources and active classroom strategies, teachers can build a dynamic learning environment that promotes teamwork, critical thinking, and civic responsibility.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company