Savvas CTE Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best Career and Technical Education Solution

Savvas Learning Company's online CTE offering recognized among solutions "driving the next generation of technological innovation"

PARAMUS, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company, a next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that Savvas CTE, its innovative career and technical education (CTE) offering, has received the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Career and Technical Education Solution. The CODiE Award judges praised Savvas CTE as "a strong and effective tool for preparing students for college, careers, and the workforce."

We're honored the CODiE Awards has recognized Savvas CTE ... for exceptional innovation, quality, and market impact. Post this Savvas Learning Company is proud to announce that Savvas CTE, its innovative career and technical education (CTE) offering, has received the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Career and Technical Education Solution. The CODiE Award judges praised Savvas CTE as “a strong and effective tool for preparing students for college, careers, and the workforce.”

Savvas CTE offers a diverse catalog of all-digital career and technical education and certification prep courses that inspire students to explore career paths and develop the skills and industry-recognized credentials needed for success in today's high-interest, high-demand jobs.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the products and services setting new standards for excellence and innovation across technology and education. Savvas CTE earned top honors in the award program's "Best Career and Technical Education Solution" category, which recognizes the best CTE product or platform that provides students with practical, hands-on skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to specific careers. The category also honors solutions that support the development of critical skills for in-demand industries, preparing students for a successful transition into the workforce or further education.

"We are honored that the CODiE Awards has recognized Savvas CTE among the educational technology solutions demonstrating exceptional innovation, quality, and market impact," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Earning this award highlights the interactive learning experiences that Savvas CTE provides students, giving them career-exploring opportunities to gain job-ready skills and feel confident for their future."

The CODiE judges called Savvas CTE an "overall great platform" with "courses that offer meaningful, real-world applications and hands-on learning opportunities." One judge remarked that among the program's strengths are its "focus on career exploration and employability skills" and its "flexibility for educators."

Savvas CTE's robust catalog offers 60+ career-launching courses, aligned with nationally recognized career clusters, that equip students with the skills and knowledge to succeed in emerging and in-demand fields such as cybersecurity, drone piloting, digital marketing, project management, healthcare systems, and more. Many courses also prepare students to successfully pass industry-recognized certification exams, enabling students to develop the skills and credentials employers value most. Students who pass select certification exams are eligible for college credit recommended by the American Council on Education (ACE) and trusted by colleges nationwide.

Among the embedded features in Savvas CTE courses are personalized career exploration student resources and an employability skills module that help students prepare for career success. Popular Savvas CTE courses include:

While offering students opportunities to explore careers and develop job-ready skills, Savvas CTE provides educators with a comprehensive, classroom-ready learning solution that's easy to implement and accessible on the Savvas Realize learning management system. Savvas CTE courses offer a flexible instructional experience for both virtual and in-person learning, making them accessible anytime, anywhere.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, president of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company