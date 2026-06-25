Savvas Learning Company Wins 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award for its Outlier Dual-Enrollment College Course Solution

We thank the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards for honoring our exciting Outlier dual-enrollment college course solution. Post this

The annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program showcases the world's most innovative products and companies driving transformation for K-12, higher education, workforce development, and lifelong learning environments. Winners are selected based on innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advancement.

"We would like to thank the EdTech Breakthrough Awards for honoring our exciting Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment solution," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By infusing technology into the dual-enrollment learning experience, Outlier enables high schools to turn any classroom into a college lecture hall, increasing educational opportunities while making the prospect of earning transferable college credit accessible to more students."

Outlier's flexible, online solution provides asynchronous college courses that enable students to simultaneously earn high school as well as real transferable college credits from the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 university. Outlier courses have also received a credit recommendation from the American Council on Education (ACE), which evaluates education courses and programs for college credit, a designation that reduces credit "transfer friction" and helps to save students time and money on their path to a degree.

Available on the Savvas Realize learning management system, Outlier courses are easy for educators to implement and enable students to access course material anytime, anywhere. Courses feature engaging lectures by top-rated instructors and professors from renowned institutions and offer active learning features to increase students' interest in the subject matter and mastery-based instruction to better ensure they understand it. With Outlier, college credit is driven by the student's overall course grade, not a high-stakes test like an AP® exam.

Popular Outlier dual-enrollment courses include:

Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment courses, along with Savvas CTE courses, are part of Savvas PathMaker, Savvas Learning Company's all-in-one digital solution for college and career readiness. Savvas PathMaker makes it easy for educators to create personalized pathways that align with students' college and career interests, preparing students to successfully pass industry-recognized certification exams and equipping them with transferable job skills and college credits to chart their own path forward.

Savvas CTE offers a diverse catalog of digital CTE and certification prep courses that inspire students to explore career paths and develop the skills needed for success in today's high-interest, high-demand jobs. Savvas CTE won the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award for "Career Prep Platform of the Year."

"As we enter the second half of this decade, the pace of innovation in educational technology has never been more dynamic, or more consequential," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "This year's EdTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the very best of what's possible when technology meets educational purpose. These companies are setting the standard for what education technology can and should be."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company