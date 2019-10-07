Alabama-based Hometown Lenders continues to experience record growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders, a mortgage lender based in Huntsville, AL, continues to experience a period of rapid growth through the third quarter of 2019.

Hometown has added key branches in Nevada, Illinois, Washington, Kentucky, Indiana and more to push Hometown to record production in recent months.

The southern company has almost fully executed their 2 year plan that was written in 2016 and began in 2017. HTL actually doubled the ultimate volume goal of the business plan months earlier than expected but have also made great strides with receiving Fannie Mae agency approval and are in the midst of the Freddie Mac approval process.

With the addition of new branches, Hometown has added some great experienced branch managers, loan officers, and operational personnel that have already been an incredible benefit to the company. With a seat at the table, the new employees have been able to provide critical feedback on how to make an already great company even better.

"When we decided to start looking for a change, we interviewed with countless companies and they were all the same, except Hometown. Billy and the HTL team were up front and honest with us every step of the way and answered any questions we had," said Brent Tye and Eric Kimble of Hometown Lenders, Kentucky, "We have been here seven months now and things are still going great. We have been given a real voice and truly feel that we are building something awesome."

Hometown firmly believes that their key philosophy of the three R's - Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here is the firm foundation of continuing to surpass its goals.

"There is a uniqueness about Hometown that we are very proud of. We have tried to maintain the mindset that HTL is a ministry to those who make it up, then to those that cross our path. The recruiting team has done a great job of setting the stage for our record growth. We are challenged everyday to tighten and regrip our soul as growth sometimes pulls against it. We are able to maintain this trend because our Branch Partners continue to exceed expectations." -Billy Taylor, CEO of Hometown Lenders.

Hometown now has over 80 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states. For more information visit www.htlenders.com .

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

