Alabama Center for Reproductive Medicine First in Alabama to Adopt Only FDA-Cleared Platform for Safe Management & Storage of Frozen Egg & Embryos

ACRM Adopts TMRW Life Sciences' CryoRobot Select Demonstrating Commitment to Technology Innovations that Raise the Standard of Care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Center for Reproductive Medicine (ACRM) today announced that it is the first fertility clinic in Alabama to adopt TMRW Life Sciences' CryoRobot Select, the only FDA-cleared automated platform for the safe storage of frozen eggs and embryos. ACRM made the decision to adopt TMRW well before the historic Alabama Supreme Court Ruling – a decision that underscores ACRM's commitment to offering the highest standard of care for their patients and their most precious specimens.

"At ACRM, our top priority is ensuring the safety and future of our patients' reproductive tissues. By integrating TMRW's CryoRobot Select, we are setting a new benchmark in embryo and egg storage, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to excellence and patient trust," said Dr. Cecil A Long, board certified reproductive endocrinologist and Director of ACRM.

"We aren't just storing eggs and embryos; we are safeguarding our patients' hopes and dreams of building a family. Our partnership with TMRW ensures that we are providing our patients with the highest standard of care and the peace of mind that they deserve," said Emma Williams, Chief Operating Officer of ACRM.

With TMRW's cutting-edge automated technology, ACRM's lab teams can now digitally identify, track, monitor, and store patients' frozen eggs and embryos with safety, accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. Its robust security features, including iris scans, protect against unauthorized access. The digital upgrade provides new levels of standardization, visibility, and scalability, and helps reduce the risk of mix-up, error, and loss.

"We applaud ACRM for proactively modernizing their specimen management and storage platform," said Louis Villalba, TMRW's Chief Executive Officer. "Terrible mistakes like those that gave rise to the Alabama Supreme Court's landmark ruling are much less likely with modern storage practices and enhanced security measures."

About Alabama Center for Reproductive Medicine

The Alabama Center for Reproductive Medicine (ACRM) is a leading fertility clinic in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Cecil A. Long, ACRM is dedicated to providing comprehensive fertility services, including IVF, egg freezing, and embryo storage, with a commitment to safety, innovation, and personalized patient care.

About TMRW Life Sciences

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company digitizing the IVF lab starting with the world's first and only automated platforms for the safe management and storage of frozen sperm, eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and United Kingdom.



