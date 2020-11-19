Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Selects Honorlock to Protect Academic Integrity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock , a leading online proctoring solution provider, today announced that the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) has selected the company's blended AI and live proctoring service for all 24 schools in the system. With the multi-year, system-wide contract, Honorlock will provide student identity verification, automated and live proctoring, actionable reporting and protect against the unauthorized use of exam content for Alabama's 170,000 community and technical college students.

"Student success is our top priority at the Alabama Community College System and it was important for us to select a proctoring solution that would ensure a fair and consistent student experience across the state," said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. "Implementing Honorlock at our 24 colleges will raise the bar on the student experience and provide both students and faculty with the tools to improve student outcomes."

The ACCS underwent a rigorous vetting process including Request For Proposal (RFP) for which Honorlock was selected. The three-year contract has an option to extend two additional years.

"We're honored to be selected by the ACCS to bring our student-centric academic integrity solution to all 24 Alabama colleges," said Michael Hemlepp, Honorlock CEO. "At Honorlock we've dedicated ourselves to taking the technical online proctoring experience and making it human. Our goal is to make the exam experience easier, faster and less stressful for the student and instructor while ensuring academic integrity to protect the institutions' reputation."

Honorlock is a cloud-based proctoring system that integrates with a school's learning management system and is designed around usability and ease of use. Clients include the top-ranked University of Florida, the University of Maryland and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

