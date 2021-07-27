Alabama Community Colleges System and Instructure Expand Canvas Relationship

"Our schools have relied on Canvas to create a reliable and robust teaching and learning environment for many years now," said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System. "The utilization of these tools will help our faculty provide an unparalleled educational experience for students, so they are prepared for the careers of tomorrow."

Schools throughout ACCS began using Canvas in 2014 to build strong relationships between teachers and students, and to provide access to guaranteed, high-quality learning materials across all subjects. Canvas LMS is a SaaS digital learning hub that brings students, instructors, and tools together for a familiar digital learning environment in the physical, blended, or online classroom. Plus, Canvas is fully mobile, ensuring learners have equitable access within every class.

"ACCS has consistently raised the bar with its forward-looking vision for improving student outcomes and its investment in tools and services that can help to achieve that goal," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Now, with the addition of solutions like Canvas Studio and Portfolium, the system unlocks powerful new tools to engage students and support them on their journey from college to career."

Canvas Studio empowers online instruction with video tools for teaching, learning, and engagement. Studio is a next-generation video learning platform that turns one-way, passive video into inclusive and productive virtual classroom discussions. Canvas Studio provides a set of tools for creating and delivering novel interactive digital learning experiences. It enables content creation, in-video discussions, embedded quizzes, and more.

Portfolium meets the challenges students face preparing for an evolving workforce with tools like Pathways and Assessment. Using Portfolium, students can create an e-portfolio to have lifelong access to their learning artifacts, connect with other users, and curate content to help showcase their skills to potential employers. Pathways engages students through custom, stackable pathways that help students navigate their academic and co-curricular journeys, while providing a roadmap for acquiring new skills and competencies. Program Assessment helps simplify, streamline, and standardize the accreditation process for higher education institutions.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

