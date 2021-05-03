Alabama Community Partnership Launches Virtual Google Cloud Training Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Cloud Camp is an eight-week virtual training program that aims to help local technologists earn the Associate Cloud Engineer Certification from Google Cloud. The program is spearheaded by a partnership with Qwinix, TechBirmingham, Innovate Birmingham, Economic Development Association of Alabama, Bronze Valley, and Google Cloud.

Through this partnership, Alabama Cloud Camp offers this cloud curriculum, including all materials and exam fees. Scholarships are available.

Qwinix

Aspiring cloud technologists will join the initial cohort and work toward mastering critical cloud computing skills. The curriculum is aligned with the Associate Cloud Engineer Certification from Google Cloud and will cover:

Setting up a Google Cloud environment

The fundamentals of Google Cloud's core services

Cloud infrastructure design and implementation

Management and optimization protocols in the cloud

Cloud security and compliance best practices

Cloud educators from Qwinix, a Google Cloud Partner, will deliver the program through a mix of lectures and hands-on cloud training. Qwinix developed the curriculum from its rich history of engineering and client enablement experience.

A panel of local technology leaders will also provide attendees with a glimpse into the future of cloud, career development strategies, and "a day in the life" insights from the field.

"TechBirmingham is excited to help bring this program to the greater Alabama community," said Deon Gordon, CEO of TechBirmingham. "It's another stepping stone in our mission to strengthen and promote the local technology ecosystem."

With a growing demand for cloud computing skills, Alabama Cloud Camp hopes to serve a critical skill gap in the industry. Global Knowledge named Google Cloud's Professional Cloud Architect Certification the highest-paying certification of 2019 and 2020. Through Alabama Cloud Camp, local technologists can prepare for current and future market needs.

"Google's Cloud Certifications are an excellent way for anyone in IT today to accelerate their career," said Stephan Eden, Cloud Engineer at Qwinix and lead Cloud Educator for Alabama Cloud Camp. "After completing my own Google Cloud certifications, I saw doors open left and right. I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to the future generation of cloud leaders!"

Alabama Cloud Camp applications are due May 21, 2021. Limited seats available. For more information about program requirements and scholarship availability, visit AlabamaCloudCamp.com.

About Qwinix

Qwinix is a cloud-native consultancy and Google Cloud Platform Partner. The firm focuses on digital transformation enablement with a leading-edge suite of engineering and cloud services.

www.qwinix.io

About TechBirmingham

TechBirmingham is the regional technology association for Central Alabama representing approximately 200 technology and tech adjacent individuals and organizations. Through events, programs, education and advocacy, TechBirmingham aims to help build an innovation economy that is the most inclusive and most robust in the Southeast.

About Innovate Birmingham

Innovate Birmingham is a nonprofit organization working to promote economic mobility and fill the tech talent gap in Central Alabama. Innovate Birmingham (IB) and its partners are driven by a shared belief: talent is distributed equally in our community, but opportunity is not. IB's programs address this challenge through a demand driven approach, by first identifying talent needs with employers, connecting with area residents who are disconnected from the labor market and providing holistic support, professional development and training for its students.

About Economic Development Association of Alabama

The EDPA is a private non-profit organization funded by more than 60 Alabama companies, whose mission is to attract and retain world-class talent across a broad spectrum of interests and industries, support and inspire both industry and innovative/emerging companies whether home-grown or transplanted, expand existing businesses, and be the trusted source for data and insights for key economic drivers and stakeholders for Alabama economic development.

About Bronze Valley

Bronze Valley is a venture-investment platform that focuses on investing in and building up underrepresented founders. BV aims to contribute to the local entrepreneurship ecosystem through its Bronze Valley Accelerator (a twice annual program that helps founders scale their companies), as well as through direct investments in early-stage founders from underrepresented backgrounds.

