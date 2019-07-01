Alabama Controls Corporation Joins Albireo Energy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation and energy services provider Albireo Energy, LLC ("Albireo Energy") announced it has added its eleventh company, Alabama Controls, Inc. ("ACI"), to its platform. This exciting partnership will strengthen Albireo Energy's geographic presence in the Southeast region by adding seven offices throughout Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. Together, they have curated the top experts in all areas of smart building management and provide expertise second to none in the industry.

Alabama Controls, Inc. is a certified Schneider Electric and Distech representative serving the Alabama and surrounding areas. Using Schneider and Distech products, along with a dedicated and skilled team, ACI act as a consultant, helping their customers understand how to maximize the abilities of their building, and then provide solutions based on their unique needs.

"As Albireo Energy continues to grow and add services that benefit our clients, we continue to seek out opportunities to deliver greater value to our customer-base," said Albireo Energy CEO Phil Rogers. "Alabama Controls' commitment to building automation and customer service mirrors that of Albireo and opens up a new consumer landscape for us to nurture."

"Joining Albireo Energy represents an important milestone toward our vision of creating a leading building controls and automation solutions company. We are excited about the future and will continue to support the complex needs of our customers," said Bobby Reuse, owner of Alabama Controls. "I am proud of both the legacy of our founders, as well as the path that our team has paved at ACI and its affiliated companies. We owe much of our success to the men and women who continue here today and look forward to the combined company's integrated solutions in offering a streamlined approach to addressing the challenges faced by building owners every day."

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Alabama Controls

Founded in 1975, Alabama Controls (ABI) has nearly 45 years of experience in the field of building automation and management systems. Serving a variety of building segments throughout the United States and around the world, they are committed to delivering building comfort, security, energy efficiency and cost-effective savings to their customers. ABI uses high quality products that fit the needs of the customer and employs some of the industries most experienced and qualified professionals. They maintain the vision to provide open, user-friendly solutions to commercial, industrial, institutional and government facilities. For more information, visit http://alabamacontrols.com.

Contact: Jessica Seward

Director of Marketing

800-201-3153

jseward@albireoenergy.com

SOURCE Albireo Energy

Related Links

http://www.albireoenergy.com

