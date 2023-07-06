Alabama Firm Hires Expertise to Solve Complex Investor Needs

MADISON, Ala., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor's Resource welcomes Brock Eson as a Partner and Financial Advisor. Investor's Resource, led by 2022 and 2023 Forbes Best in State Advisor, Shari Burnum, is a multi-advisor firm committed to providing services for individuals and families against an ever-evolving economic landscape. The firm has provided wealth preservation, investment management, and financial and tax planning for over 30 years. Eson's experience and expertise as an independent Financial Advisor will further add to the organization's capabilities.

A 2022-23 Forbes' Best in State Advisor, Shari Burnum, Expands Office to Meet Growing Complexity in Client Lives Founder of Investor's Resource (Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Forbes Best in State) hires Eson to Multi-Advisor Firm

Eson, a native of Huntsville, AL, began his career with AmSouth Bank in 2004. There he specialized in working with insurance, investments, and loans. He became a full-time financial advisor in 2008 and has worked for New England Financial, MetLife, and Mass Mutual. During his time at MetLife, he worked in management and was responsible for recruiting, hiring, and training financial advisors. In 2020, Eson became an independent Financial Advisor and practice owner with RFG Advisory.

"I am proud to partner with a firm who has a forward-looking vision of meeting client needs," said Eson. "Investor's Resource has done an outstanding job growing the business and maintaining quality client relationships. Joining such a dynamic team will allow me to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients and our community."

Founder Shari Burnum added: "I'm thrilled to welcome Brock to Investor's Resource. Together with our other Advisors, Matt Leahy and Dale Hubbert, we can amplify and secure a high level of service for our valued clients. As life gets more complicated, clients need more access and availability from their Advisors." To meet these complex client needs, Investor's Resource employs a team approach to serving clients. Burnum continued, "Our team of professionals are passionate about building bridges across the complexity of life. Gone are the days of traditional retirement planning. Today's comprehensive planning demands that Advisors consider a multitude of factors including work-life balance, multi-generational wealth transfer, family-owned businesses and charitable giving. Fundamentally the definition of what it means to lead a fulfilled life has changed dramatically."

Eson, along with his wife, Kristen and three children ages 13, 11, and 9 are energized and ready to get re-acquainted with Huntsville and find ways to serve the community. "There is so much growth and excitement in Huntsville; it feels great to be returning home", adds Eson.

About Investor's Resource

Investor's Resource is home to a comprehensive wealth management team based in Madison, Alabama with a client base around the country. invresource.com/investors-resource-advantage. The services of the team range from investment management and financial planning to tax and estate planning for individuals and families. Our vision is to be our client's "Trusted Partner for Life". We are committed to a client's entire life and the financial well-being of their family; therefore, our services evolve to meet those changing needs. We have adopted a practice of continuous process improvement and value high levels of client satisfaction and long-term relationships with our clients. https://www.invresource.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial Advisors and their clients. RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third by delivering a turn-key integrated platform of resources to independent advisors.

All investing involves risk including loss of principal. Results will vary. Past performance is no indication of future results or success. Market conditions change continuously.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG") a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services, Investor's Resource, and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

Investor's Resource is not engaged in the practice of tax preparation or accounting. Content here should not be construed as an offer for such services. Always consult a tax professional or accountant regarding your specific tax situation.

