Alabama High School Football Coverage Gets Boost From Scorebird & HERO Sports Partnership

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama high school football fans will finally enjoy media coverage of all games throughout the state. Scorebird, a leader in real-time sports scoring, has partnered with HERO Sports to create game recaps for Alabama high schools.

"We're excited to celebrate Alabama's high school athletes," said Brad Weitz, HERO Sports CEO. "We know only one team wins state, but that doesn't mean we should neglect to highlight the great athletic accomplishments happening at every school - every day."

Across the nation local news organizations are facing tough decisions about how to use limited resources and which stories to cover. For many communities this means high school sports get little or no coverage. The HERO Sports content automation platform solved this problem for college sports and now they hope to do the same for youth athletics.

"This partnership creates a unique opportunity for Scorebird to provide quality stories on each and every game across Alabama on a Friday night, and to deliver those narratives as soon as the games are complete," said Ian Woodward-Smith, President of Scorebird.

The HERO Sports content automation platform collects real-time scores from Scorebird and converts that data into high quality content. By understanding the implications of every stat, and its significance in the game, the platform creates original natural language content at scale.

Mandatory data collection and reporting enables state athletic associations to capitalize on the great interest around high schools sports and athletes. Providing parents, fans, and players timely game recaps improves community engagement and exposure for top performers.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association mandates the collection and timely reporting of all football games. This decision is proving thoughtful as Alabama will be the first state to benefit from wider coverage even as local news outlets struggle to staff events.

HERO Sports currently produces automated sports content for the Associated Press, professional sports teams, and NCAA athletic departments. The proprietary automation technology combines marketing data, competitive analysis, search engine optimization best practices, and natural language generation, to produce high quality content at scale.

About HERO SPORTS HERO Sports is a SaaS technology platform that produces contextually relevant, insightful, ready to publish content based on an understanding of your target audience's intent. Whether your audience wants text, infographics, slide shows, interactive content, predictions, or fantasy advice, the HERO platform can help drive audience engagement. For more visit https://herosports.com/about-us and follow HERO Sports on Twitter @herosportsnews.

About Scorebird

Founded in 2014, Scorebird has set out to change the way that fans engage with their favorite teams by providing access to live scores at all times, regardless of location. Learn more about Scorebird by visiting http://www.scorebird.com/

