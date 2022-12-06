Alabama Independent Insurance Agents, Inc. Endorses ePayPolicy as Digital Payments Processor of Choice for Members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePayPolicy is proud to announce its 41st state insurance association endorsement. Alabama Independent Insurance Agents, Inc. / AIIA recently named ePayPolicy as their recommended payment processing provider for its member agencies.

"The Alabama Big I is excited to partner with ePayPolicy for a new member service," says AIIA Executive Vice President Bill Jacka, Jr. "This partnership with ePayPolicy is a fantastic resource to our members who want to streamline clients' insurance payments and to reduce overhead expenses such as credit card processing fees."

With the new partnership, AIIA members will now be able to quickly create their own digital payments page to start accepting ACH and credit card payments. ePayPolicy also offers over a dozen AMS integrations that members may choose to take advantage of, allowing them to automate and sync many administrative and accounting tasks that were previously done manually.

"Digital payment is more than today's reality, it's today's standard," says Mark Engels, CEO of ePayPolicy. "Policyholders are consumers, and they're used to paying by credit card or ACH. ePayPolicy enables AIIA members to offer digital payment instead of checks, thus speeding up policy binding and receivables.

The partnership serves ePayPolicy's ultimate goal for customers of spending up receivables and binding business faster, while providing a more secure and delightful customer experience for agencies and their insureds.

About AIIA

Founded in 1896 and having more than 250 members statewide, the Alabama Independent Insurance Agents (AIIA) is the state's largest and oldest association dedicated to Property and Casualty Insurance. Our members offer customers all lines of insurance - property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit and retirement products from a variety of insurance. Any person, partnership, or corporation operating as an independent insurance agency and having agency appointments by at least two property and casualty companies or life and health companies may become a member of the association. Learn More: www.aiia.org

About ePayPolicy

Built by insurance professionals for the insurance industry, ePayPolicy is the fastest, easiest and most secure way to move money for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages and automated check processing, with CheckMate. 6,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

