ALABAMA INSURANCE AGENCY PROMOTES NEW PRESIDENT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byars|Wright, Inc. appointed Gabe Clement as the fourth President of the 77-year-old independent insurance agency. Clement joined Byars|Wright as a Broker in 2014 before launching the agency's Birmingham branch in 2019 and becoming Sales Team Leader in 2021. He is one of Byars|Wright's six shareholders.

"We are confident that Gabe is the right person to step into this role," stated Byars|Wright CEO Haig Wright II. "Gabe's ability to lead is one of many strengths that propelled him to this level. He is forward-thinking and has shown great commitment to our team, clients, and the insurance industry."

Wright, who previously assumed the combined title of President and CEO of Byars|Wright, remains the CEO of both Byars|Wright and its parent company, WRM Group, LLC. He said Gabe's appointment and the transition to President were the results of strategic planning by the WRM Group. The change marks an exciting move into their next phase of growth.

"I'm blessed to work with an unbelievable team," Clement stated. "Taking on the role of President at such a pivotal time in our agency is an honor. I'm proud of our recent successes and see tremendous opportunities ahead. The future is bright for all at Byars|Wright."

Byars|Wright experienced significant growth over the past several years and reported a 16% increase in revenue last year. Clement said the agency has no plans of slowing down. As President, he is looking forward to taking a more active role in the overall management of the agency.

Wright commented, "Gabe is known for setting high standards in everything he does and consistently exceeding expectations. We know he will continue to do so."

In addition to the increased responsibilities of his new position, Clement will carry on as Sales Team Leader and continue producing and managing his book of business.

Clement currently serves on the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama Board of Directors and was awarded the Alabama Associated General Contractors of America 2020 Top 40 Under 40 In Construction. The Auburn University alumnus and his wife are members of Mountain Brook Community Church.

Byars|Wright, Inc. is a member of the WRM Group. It serves customers across the Southeast, providing insurance solutions for businesses and individuals. Byars|Wright is designated a Best Practices Agency and winner of "Best Companies to Work For in Alabama".

