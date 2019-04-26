Alabama Orthopedic Clinic Chooses Encoda to Automate Claims Management Workflow and Enhance Revenue Cycle Performance

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC , a leading healthcare reimbursement automation and revenue cycle management company announced today that the Alabama Orthopedic Clinic (AOC), a premier 21 physician orthopedic practice in Mobile, Alabama, recently implemented Encoda BackOffice™ and Encoda Maestro Analytics™ in their central billing office. AOC has partnered with Encoda to improve its revenue cycle process by increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of its claims management and payment posting processes.

Encoda specializes in helping medical practices and medical billing companies grow top line revenue while decreasing costs with its patented, cloud-based application Encoda BackOffice. AOC utilizes Encoda BackOffice to bridge workflow gaps between their practice management system, clearinghouse, and payers; utilizing the industry's most powerful library of payer and specialty specific claim scrubbing edits and advanced remittance posting rules. Encoda's platform enables AOC to develop effective claims processing and posting strategies based on customized business logic specific to providers, procedure codes, payers, ANSI remark and reason codes and more. AOC also utilizes the Encoda Maestro Analytics business intelligence solution to consolidate practice management and payer data into user friendly, highly impactful dashboards accessible on a desktop browser or mobile device.

AOC previously struggled to identify lost claims, reallocate misapplied patient payments, reconcile payer recoupments, and track staff productivity. Prior to partnering with Encoda, if a billing associate accidentally closed a session while working a claim in their practice management software, the claim would "disappear", only to be picked up on a subsequent aging report. Encoda BackOffice automatically tracks the status of all AOC electronic claims. The Encoda WatchdogTM function ensures that no claim gets left behind and automatically queues for AOC staff, those claims that have had no payer response in a specific time period.

AOC also gains efficiency by utilizing an automated feature of BackOffice that uses AOC's electronic remittance data to accurately reallocate misapplied patient copays. This eliminates zero balance claims from having an overpayment on one charge line and a short pay on another. This automated function ensures that AOC patients receive accurate statements and significantly reduces the manual intervention needed for AOC staff to maintain accurate financial records, making their billing process more fluid and manageable.

"We love the granular level of detail and the filtering capabilities prevalent in BackOffice's Exception Manager. Our staff is presented only with those claims that require our attention, while all other claims are scrubbed, sent to the payers for adjudication, paid and posted without us touching the claim or remittance," said Katherine McMichael, AOC's business manager. "Encoda's advanced business logic allows for significantly faster payment posting, rather than hand-keying the remittances that were tripping up our billing software's electronic poster. Ms. McMichael concluded, "Implementing Encoda BackOffice and Maestro Analytics has drastically reduced our workload and decreased our overdue receivables."

In addition to providing timely access to important financial metrics, Encoda Maestro Analytics has enabled AOC management to monitor billing staff performance. AOC has identified opportunities for group and individual staff training. Maestro Analytics provides performance metrics which AOC uses to create measurable baseline activity goals for each staff member.

"We are thrilled to be working with AOC as they are a preeminent provider of Orthopedic care in the Southeast United States," said Michael Kallish, CEO of Encoda. "Just a few months after go-live on Encoda BackOffice and Encoda Maestro Analytics, AOC is realizing increased efficiencies and an improved revenue cycle process. We will continue to work with AOC senior management and billing teams to further optimize their use of the Encoda platform in order to increase reimbursement and reduce costs."

About Alabama Orthopedic Clinic (AOC)

Alabama Orthopedic Clinic's mission is to assure patients with musculoskeletal conditions that they will receive prompt and effective treatment with the best technology available, in a manner that is compassionate and understanding of their needs. AOC is a full-service orthopedic clinic specializing in foot & ankle, hand, interventional pain management, joint replacement, pediatric, physical medicine & rehabilitation, spine care and sports medicine. From surgery to therapy, AOC has the facilities and staff to meet all orthopedic needs. To learn more visit www.alortho.com.

About Encoda, LLC

Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and revenue cycle management technology and services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time possible. Encoda clients significantly improve their rejection and denial management processes, reduce days in A/R, and receive a level of transparency into their billing cycle via Encoda Maestro Analytics dashboard reporting that other solutions on the market do not provide.

