Alabama Power Announces Launch of New Mobile App

Customers can now manage their accounts on-the-go along with other new tools.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power is launching a new customer mobile app to residential customers beginning Oct. 3. With the new app, customers can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of managing their accounts on-the-go with multiple new and updated features.

The app is part of the company's ongoing effort to meet the evolving needs of customers through new technology and by offering more digital tools.

"Alabama Power's new mobile app is revolutionizing how our customers conduct business with us," said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power's senior vice president of Customer Operations. "Customers now have more tools than ever before to manage their accounts, monitor their energy usage and stay connected with us through the app."

At this time, the app is available for Alabama Power residential customers only. Commercial customers will be added at a later date.

The new app is designed with improved features for a more seamless user experience. One of the new features is easy sign-on options with touch or face ID, which uses biometric technology. Alongside a more personalized user experience, customers can enjoy more engagement features such as push notifications, in-app alerts and pop-up and static surveys.

In addition to giving customers the ability to make payments quickly and securely, the app includes ways for customers to track energy usage and compare it to past months. Customers can also report outages and view restoration efforts as well as receive personalized alerts. Also new to the app is the ability for customers to manage and view account details such as contact information and payment history, plus enroll in programs like Budget Billing and Paperless Billing.

The new Alabama Power app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It is available in either the App Store on iPhone or Google Play for Android devices. To login on the new mobile app, customers will need an existing online profile to manage their account. The app will have a "Register" link to help customers through the process, or they can follow Alabama Power's three-step guide.

For more information, including FAQs, visit www.alabamapower.com/mobileapp or call Alabama Power Customer Service at 1-800-245-2244 on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

