Alabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock, Cumulative, Par Value $1 Per Share (Stated Capital $25 Per Share) CUSIP No. 010392462 ( NYSE: ALP PR Q) (the "5.00% Preferred Stock").

The redemption date for the 5.00% Preferred Stock will be October 14, 2022. The redemption price per share for the 5.00% Preferred Stock to be redeemed shall be equal to $25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends of $0.045 per share.

Regular dividends on the 5.00% Preferred Stock being redeemed are payable October 1, 2022, to each holder of record on September 16, 2022. No dividends on the 5.00% Preferred Stock being redeemed will accrue on or after the redemption date, nor will any interest accrue on amounts held to pay the redemption price.

Questions relating to, and requests for copies of the notice of, this redemption should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services at 800-468-9716.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company ( NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company