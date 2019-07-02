Alabama Power Company to auction 384 acres just off Lakeshore Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company will sell approximately 384 acres of land just off Lakeshore Parkway in an auction being conducted by Pearce & Associates Auction Company from July 1 to July 25.

"Rarely do we see tracts of land this size come up for auction in the Birmingham area. Considering that the land is located off a major road like Lakeshore and is close to Red Mountain Park, I would see this as a great opportunity for a developer or investor," said Chip Pearce, president of the auction company. "Red Mountain Park is a 1,500 acre park with 15 miles of scenic trails."

The land is zoned for MXD (Planned Mixed Use District). It will sell in a single parcel.

The Pearce & Associates auction is the latest in a series to sell surplus land for Alabama Power Company.

Beginning July 1, individuals may register and bid Online at BidAPC.com or AuctionByPearce.com. For those who need assistance, the Pearce staff will be holding a "bid center" located Hilton Garden Inn-Homewood on the last day of bidding. Those seeking additional details may call Pearce & Associates at 205-664-4300.

Pearce & Associates, based in Alabaster, Alabama conducts regular auctions for the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, SPIRE and KBR International as well as many government agencies, estate executors and business owners. They are members of MarkNet Alliance, a national auction organization with 60 affiliate members nationwide. MarkNet conducts more than 9,000 auctions annually with proceeds exceeding $1 billion in gross sales.

