Alabama Power Dividends Declared

News provided by

Alabama Power

11:14 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, payable July 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2018.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-300628230.html

SOURCE Alabama Power

Related Links

http://www.alabamapower.com

You just read:

Alabama Power Dividends Declared

News provided by

Alabama Power

11:14 ET