Alabama Power Dividends Declared

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock ($100 Par Value) 4.20% - $1.05 per share 4.52% - $1.13 per share 4.60% - $1.15 per share 4.64% - $1.16 per share 4.72% - $1.18 per share 4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock ($25 Capital Value) 5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

