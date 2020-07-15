Alabama Power Dividends Declared

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock ($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share 4.52% - $1.13 per share 4.60% - $1.15 per share 4.64% - $1.16 per share 4.72% - $1.18 per share 4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock ($25 Capital Value) 5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, payable October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers at a total retail price that has been below the national average for decades. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

Related Links

www.alabamapower.com

