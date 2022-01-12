ALABAMA POWER DIVIDENDS DECLARED

News provided by

Alabama Power Company

Jan 12, 2022, 11:22 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.  

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

Also from this source

Alabama Power receives approval for solar project in Lowndes...

Alabama Power Dividends Declared...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics