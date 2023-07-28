Alabama Power Elects Bobbie Knight to Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College, has been elected to the board of directors of Alabama Power.

"We are pleased to welcome Bobbie back to Alabama Power and appreciate her willingness to serve in this capacity," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power president and CEO. "She is a dedicated, strategic leader whose presence on our board of directors will benefit our company, customers, and communities across the state."

Knight currently serves as the 15th president of Miles College, and first female president in its 125-year history.

Knight previously served on Miles College's Board of Trustees while also working as CEO at her own company, Bobbie Knight Consulting LLC. In 2017, the same year that she was named to the college's board, Knight was named by then-Birmingham Mayor-elect Randall Woodfin as co-chair of his transition team alongside retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Charles Krulak.

In 2007, Knight was selected as one of 21 women worldwide for the acclaimed Leadership Foundation Fellows Program of the International Women's Forum. In what she considers a highlight of her career, Knight earned the opportunity to study at both Harvard University and the Judge School of Business at Cambridge through the program.

Knight is a graduate of both the University of Alabama and the Birmingham School of Law. She is also a graduate of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management Executive Leadership Program and, in May 2022, was presented with an honorary doctor of humane letters by the Miles College Board of Trustees.

Knight served Alabama Power in multiple areas over the course of her nearly 38 years with the company. She held various executive and leadership positions, including vice president of the Birmingham Division, vice president of Public Relations and general manager of Supply Chain. She retired from the company in 2016.

A native of Birmingham, Knight grew up in the Zion City neighborhood as the youngest of five siblings. She is married to Gary Burley, who is a retired NFL player, local philanthropist and founder of both ProStart Academy and ProStart Scholarship Fund.

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides safe, reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

