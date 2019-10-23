Alabama Power Office Buildings set for Auction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company is selling a number of commercial properties located throughout the state in an online auction, with Pearce & Associates conducting the sale.

Commercial Buildings being sold are in Columbiana, Leeds, Alexander City, Blountsville, Citronelle, Clayton, Daleville, Theodore, Sulligent and Linden.

"The availability of these buildings presents opportunities for businesses and investors around the state. They are in convenient locations well suited for retail, offices, medical and law practices, and other commercial uses," said Chip Pearce, president of the auction company. "All are in ready to occupy condition."

The business centers range in size from 2,000 square feet to over 8,000 square feet, and most have features like backup power generators and tornado shelters.

Bidders will be required to submit a one-time deposit of $2,500, which will be credited toward the purchase price for successful buyers and refunded within three business days for other bidders.

Registration and bidding will begin Wednesday, Oct. 23, and bidding will begin to close at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Pearce & Associates will also open a bid center for bidders who need assistance with registration and bidding. The center will be at the Holiday Inn Hoover, 2901 John Hawkins Parkway, from 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, until the auction closes. Only registered bidders, or those registering, will be allowed in the assistance center.

Individuals may view each property's details, including location, Parcel ID#, and photos at AuctionByPearce.com or BidAPC.com. Open House inspection dates are also available on the website.

Pearce & Associates, based in Alabaster, conducts regular auctions for the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, SPIRE and KBR International Construction Company, as well as many government agencies. They are members of MarkNet Alliance, a national auction organization with 60 affiliate members nationwide. MarkNet conducts more than 8,000 auctions annually, with proceeds exceeding $1 billion in gross sales.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Pearce & Associates

