Alabama Power ranked #1 among large utilities in the South in 2023 J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study

News provided by

Alabama Power

07 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power has been named #1 for large electric utility business customer satisfaction in the south region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Survey℠.

"It is an honor for Alabama Power to be recognized by our customers and J.D. Power," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power President and CEO. "We are committed to providing safe, reliable service to our customers and communities, and this award underlines the importance of that work." 

Continue Reading
Alabama Power named #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the South among Large Utilities
Alabama Power named #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the South among Large Utilities

The J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction among business customers of 79 targeted U.S. electric utilities. Rankings are determined by six factors: power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, customer contact, and communications. This year, Alabama Power ranked #1 in three of the six study factors (billing and payment, power quality and reliability, and corporate citizenship) in the south large segment.

"This top J.D. Power recognition is evidence of the partnership we strive to have with all of our customers," said Leigh Davis, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development. "We take pride in the role we serve in supporting businesses across our state and are honored to see the positive impact we can have together." 

The 2023 study, which was conducted from February through October of this year, is based on responses from more than 17,600 online interviews of business customers who serve in decision-making roles related to their utility company.

About Alabama Power 
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.