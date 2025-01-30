Alabama Power's Charitable Trust provides Alabamians impacted by winter weather with $250K in emergency bill assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Business Charitable Trust—founded, funded and managed by Alabama Power—will provide $250,000 in emergency bill assistance funds to help Alabamians impacted by Winter Storms Cora and Enzo.

Alabama Power's Charitable Trust provides $250K in emergency bill assistance

"Alabamians experienced unprecedented weather this month and unexpected heating costs may be a financial burden to some," said Staci Brown Brooks, Alabama Power's vice president of Charitable Giving and Executive Director of the Alabama Business Charitable Trust. "The Trust has offered steady energy-related assistance to low-income families for more than 30 years now. We hope these extra funds will be helpful."

The ABC Trust provides $1 million in energy bill assistance support annually. The $250,000 winter emergency grants will be in addition to that annual support.

These energy bill support funds will be distributed by community action agencies across the state and through Project Share, a program supported by Alabama Power in partnership with the Salvation Army to help low-income Alabamians. Funds will be available to individuals in counties served by the ABC Trust that were affected by the recent winter storms, as outlined in Governor Kay Ivey's two winter weather emergency declarations in January.

The emergency assistance funds can be used to pay a portion of energy bills, such as gas, electric, kerosene, wood and propane costs, for January 2025.

Applicants must provide proof of income at or below 250 percent of federal poverty guidelines, based on household size, as listed below to be eligible for funds. Those interested can contact their local community action agency. Senior citizens aged 60 and older or individuals with disabilities can apply by contacting the Salvation Army at (205) 328-2420 and selecting Prompt 2.

Person per household Annual income Monthly 1-person household $37,650 $3,138 2-person household $51,100 $4,258 3-person household $64,550 $5,379 4-person household $78,000 $6,500 5-person household $91,450 $7,621 6-person household $104,900 $8,742 7-person household $118,350 $9,863 8-person household $131,800 $10,983



Learn more about the ABC Trust and Alabama Power's charitable giving efforts at PowerofGood.org.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at AlabamaPower.com .

SOURCE Alabama Power Company