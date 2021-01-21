"Alabama School Choice Week" Recognized for Seventh Year in Row; Governor Ivey Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh straight year, Alabama School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed by the state's governor. This year, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed the Week, which seeks to celebrate and raise awareness about K-12 school choices.

Around Alabama, parents, schools, and other organizers will be celebrating with more than 650 virtual or socially-distanced activities. These events may be as large as a statewide photo contest or as personal as a family decorating a poster with reasons they are grateful for choice. All the Week's activities aim to spark conversations about how different educational opportunities meet families' needs and help kids succeed.

Gov. Ivey is the 21st governor to issue such a proclamation this year, with more expected to join in the next few days. Hundreds of city and county leaders have issued similar proclamations and more than 33,000 safe celebrations have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"We want to give a big thank you to Alabama families for celebrating National School Choice Week and speaking up about the educational choices their kids need," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Week is a wonderful time for families in every state to learn more about their options for the upcoming school year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

