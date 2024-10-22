Alabama Sorority Sisters Team Up for Exclusive Comfort Colors T-Shirt Challenge in Celebration of National Colors Day

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Colors Day is about to get a vibrant twist at the University of Alabama as sororities gear up for an exciting Comfort Colors charitable social media challenge during homecoming week.

What:

Riding the wave of #BamaRush, University of Alabama sororities are set to kick off homecoming week with a social media challenge celebrating National Colors Day with the distribution of 6,000 Comfort Colors T-shirts in colors representing each sorority.

Four favorite sorority influencers, Bella Grace (167k), Emma McGowin (142k), Hannah Coleman (41k) and Reese Grau (18.5k), will fill TikTok feeds leading up to today—National Colors Day (October 22), encouraging sisters to sport their designated colored t-shirts in support of their chapters. As part of the challenge, sororities will compete to go viral, with each chapter rallying for a philanthropic cause of their choice.

How to Engage:

Follow the campaign by using #BamaColorsDay and check out each influencers' posts today on National Colors Day. Support your favorite sorority by liking and engaging with their social media posts as they compete for a chance to give back to their chosen charities.

Why:

The two sororities with the top Instagram and TikTok posts from National Color Day will be awarded $5,000 respectively with the funds to be donated to a charity of their choice. Sorority sisters will bring the celebration of sisterhood and school spirit to TikTok, while raising the profile of philanthropic causes.

When: National Colors Day on October 22, 2024

Where: University of Alabama

Media Coverage Opportunities:

Photo and reel content from top Alabama influencers

influencers Visuals of sorority members across campus sporting their Comfort Colors t-shirts

Interviews with select sorority influencers

Interviews with Comfort Colors leadership

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Sam McDaris

(314) 780-4696

[email protected]

SOURCE Comfort Colors