Alabama State Quarterback Andrew Body Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Days After Award-Winning 2025 Season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body has entered the NCAA transfer portal following a standout 2025 season in which he was named the Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Year and the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He helped lead Alabama State to its first 10-win season since 2004, the best streak in the last 21 years for this team.

Alabama State QB Andrew Body received the HBCU National Player of the Year Award

Body completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns, and one interception, posting a 203.6 passer efficiency rating. He also rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the nation's most efficient dual-threat quarterbacks.

"I'm grateful for Alabama State, and I'm ready to compete for a starting quarterback role at the highest level; this decision comes from a place of confidence, not uncertainty," Body said.

Body credited Alabama State University, his coaches, teammates, and the Montgomery community for their support, and said he will evaluate opportunities in the coming weeks with the goal of enrolling in time for spring preparation.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity Alabama State gave me to grow as a quarterback and as a man," Body said. "I'll always represent this program with pride."

On what's next, "I'm going to take my time," Body said, adding that the decision has to be the right one. For now, Body is leaving the door open and weighing his next move. With strong attention expected, he has not announced any future commitments just yet.

"My priorities are simple: competing for a starting role, system fit, working hard, and winning," Body said.

A multi-year starter, Body has experience in pro-style, spread and RPO-based offenses and is known for his decision-making, toughness, and leadership.

Body was recognized with the HBCU National Player of the Year award at the Stats PerformFCS National Awards Show on Jan. 3, 2026, accepting the famed award at the Woolworth Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee.

Body is represented by Los Angeles-based attorney Vance Owen, along with attorneys Robert Heil, and Justin Bronk of the Heil Law Firm (Houston, and Corpus Christi, Texas), who will assist in coordinating his NCAA transfer and representing him in NIL matters.

