Alabama's First Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) Summit Envisions a Connected, Empowered Future, In Partnership With AAICE, NTIA AND NVIDIA

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative, Alabama proudly announces its first-ever Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) Summit, set to take place January 25 – 26th, at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center. This landmark event, hosted by the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) in partnership with the Alabama Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AAICE), marks a monumental step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by minority communities in the state.

In collaboration with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Elite Partner Mark III Systems, and NVIDIA, the MSI Summit is poised to make a significant impact. The Summit aims to address key areas including Digital Equity & Broadband Connectivity, Student Workforce Opportunities, Minority & Women-Owned Business Growth, Research Development Grants, and Rural-Urban Telehealth & Telemedicine Access.

Dr. Kenny Brock, DVM, PhD, and Chairman of the Board of AAICE and Associate Dean of Biomedical Affairs and Research at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), commented, "Our MSI Summit, supported by strategic partners like NTIA Mark III Systems and NVIDIA, is set to foster collaboration and drive positive change for minority-serving institutions and their communities. We're dedicated to empowering these institutions to become catalysts of change across various sectors."

Stacia Robinson, Director of AOMA, added, "We are excited to host this pioneering event, bringing together diverse leaders and experts to collaborate and share best practices. Our partnership with AAICE and support from NTIA and NVIDIA highlight our commitment to modernization and innovation in higher education and the broader community."

The two-day Summit will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders. For more information about the MSI Summit, weekly updates, and sponsor and partnership opportunities, please contact Rickey White at [email protected] or call 929-251-4759.

Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA): The Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) is dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of minority groups across Alabama. Established as a state agency, AOMA focuses on policy development, advocacy, and promoting equal opportunities for all minority communities in the state.

Alabama Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AAICE): The Alabama Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AAICE) is a pioneering 501(c)(3) public-private partnership that promotes the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Alabama.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA): The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the executive branch's principal advisor on telecommunications and information policy issues.

NVIDIA Corporation: NVIDIA is a global leader in AI and graphics technology, renowned for its powerful GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and pioneering work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Mark III Systems: With a unique "full-stack" approach and a team of artificial intelligence (AI) system engineers, DevOps engineers, developers, and data scientists, Mark III enables higher education, enterprises and innovators to be successful across a wide spectrum of digital and AI use cases.

The Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) was created in March 2016, and is a cabinet-level agency focused on advising the Governor on issues directly affecting women and minorities in the State of Alabama. AOMA is a stand-alone agency with a mission to ensure the inclusion of women and minorities in the success and prosperity of the State of Alabama. It does this through crafting policy recommendations and programs to address those issues. The creation of a permanent, cabinet-level agency dedicated to giving a voice to women and all minority communities across Alabama is a historic first for the State, and was only the second agency of its kind in the nation.

