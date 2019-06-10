Alachua County Jury Awards $5 Million in 2013 Car Crash Case

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Alachua County jury has awarded plaintiff Kathleen Barrett, M.D., $5 million in compensatory damages for past and future medical expenses, lost earnings and pain/suffering stemming from severe injuries caused by a 2013 rear-end car crash.

"This crash has had a permanent impact on her life and career," said Rod Smith, Partner, Avera & Smith, LLP. "In a moment she went from being a budding, young doctor to a woman who has faced years of ongoing pain and had to resign her pediatric anesthesiology position with UF Health Shands due to the inability to properly use her left arm to perform her job."

On December 13, 2013, Dr. Barrett was a new physician at UF Health Shands who was driving to work in the early morning hours. While she was stopped at a red light, a truck owned by University Towing failed to stop behind her, colliding into the back of her vehicle. The impact pushed her car into the vehicle in front of her. Dr. Barrett's multiple injuries required several surgeries.

Lead counsel on the case was Ben Hutson of the Gainesville-based Hutson Law Firm, joined by Avera & Smith Partners Rod Smith and Dawn Vallejos-Nichols. "The minor damage to the car didn't tell the whole story," said Ben Hutson. "We were proud to tell Katie's story to a jury, and I'm very grateful to have partnered with such a talented and hardworking team, from the top down. I'm glad we could achieve some measure of justice for this very deserving person."

