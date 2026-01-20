Alacrity's Managed Repair Division Rebrands as Altimeter Solutions Group Following Investment from BV Investment Partners

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alacrity Network Solutions, the Managed Repair Division (MRP) of Alacrity Solutions, announced today that it will become an independent company following a strategic investment by BV Investment Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep experience in the insurance services sector. The new company will operate under the name Altimeter Solutions Group, reflecting its mission to elevate the managed repair experience for carriers, contractors, and policyholders.

The transaction positions Altimeter Solutions Group – one of the country's largest and most established managed repair networks with more than 25 years of operational history – to continue to pursue its growth strategy as a standalone organization. As an independent company, Altimeter will maintain its focus on investing in its contractor network, technology, and service capabilities that support carrier partners and policyholders nationwide. Under the new ownership structure, the company will maintain all existing staff, leadership, client relationships, and processes. There will be no disruption to current services, workflows, SLAs, or points of contact. The company emphasized that operational stability and continuity remain the top priority throughout the transition.

"Our leadership team, our people, and our mission will remain unchanged," said Jonathan Miko, who will continue to lead and will serve as CEO of Altimeter Solutions Group. "We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunity to continue building on the strong foundation established over the past 25 years, while remaining fully focused on delivering consistent, high-quality service to our carrier partners, contractors, and policyholders." BV Investment Partners' involvement provides meaningful capital support and strategic guidance, enabling the new entity to further invest in operational improvements, contractor network expansion, and platform modernization.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jon and members of the founding team to support this next phase of growth," said Stephen Marquardt, Partner at BV Investment Partners. "Altimeter Solutions Group represents an instance where everyone involved in resolving a property claim — carriers, contractors, and homeowners — benefits. We're excited to back a leadership team that deeply understands this dynamic and has built a platform that delivers genuine wins for all stakeholders."

Altimeter Solutions Group expressed its appreciation for Alacrity Solutions and looks forward to continuing a strong, collaborative partnership to ensure a seamless experience for shared clients.

