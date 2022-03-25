Aladdin 30ᵗʰ Anniversary Panel Highlights Give Kids The World's DIS Con 2022

September 30 – October 1 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An Aladdin 30th Anniversary Reunion will headline DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney – from Disney, Marvel and Pixar animation to film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia. Featuring more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels and meet and greets on two stages, this second-annual event will take place on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort (1000 W. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.) An exclusive After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo will also be held on October 1 at EPCOT®.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/discon/ for DIS Con 2022 benefiting Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations at no cost. Proceeds will be generated by ticket sales; sponsorships; a vendor hall; and a charity auction on both days offering guests the chance to bid on hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles – including rare and vintage items and original Disney artwork.

"Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told "no" due to the limitations of their illness. Give Kids The World offers wish children and their families a week of "yes" where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend priceless time together creating unforgettable memories," says Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. "We are grateful to our tremendous partners at Walt Disney World® and to the many sponsors, donors and participants who are making DIS Con possible for the benefit of the precious families we serve."

Among many others, panels and personalities participating in the event will include:

Aladdin 30 th Anniversary Panel featuring Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman

Anniversary Panel featuring and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak

Phineas & Ferb Panel with Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Dan Povenmire , Dee Bradley Baker , Vincent Martella and Jaret Reddick

, , and Walt Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter

Screenwriter, producer and director John August

Bear in the Big Blue House Panel with Noel MacNeal , Vicki Eibner , Tyler Bunch , Peter Linz and James Kroupa

, , , and Tom Nabbe , the original Tom Sawyer at Disneyland®

, the original at Disneyland® Show writer Brian Collins

American artist Shag

Special guest Mark Daniel , host of Inside Disney Parks

Available at an additional cost, the After Hours Party at EPCOT® sponsored by Yogibo will take place from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am on October 1 and includes admission to Remy's Ratatouille Adventure; exclusive entertainment at the France, Morocco and United Kingdom Pavilions; rare character meet and greets; and enhanced dessert offerings. Yogibo is a worldwide lifestyle retailer of next generation furniture and gift accessories.

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village's mission is to create the happiness that inspires hope for wish families. More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Orlando. Give Kids The World is the nonprofit that fulfills these wishes – providing every wish family with transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; and more. Since 1986, more than 177,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village.

To purchase tickets, inquire about sponsorship or vendor hall opportunities, or make a donation to the charity auction, visit www.gktw.org/discon/.

