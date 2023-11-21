Alafair Biosciences Announces 12,000+ VersaWrap® Implants in Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced that surgeons have implanted over 12,000 units of its flagship product, VersaWrap®, in patients since commercial launch. This milestone reflects expanding surgeon adoption and clinical need for Alafair's innovative technology. VersaWrap is the only class II medical device intended for use on tendon, ligament, skeletal muscle, and peripheral nerve, including on nerve root in spine procedures.

VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues such as tendons, peripheral nerve and surrounding soft tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe). (PRNewsfoto/Alafair Biosciences, Inc.)
VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe).

VersaWrap is primarily applied by plastic, orthopedic, hand, foot & ankle, and spine surgeons in a wide variety of procedures. "Following any surgery, scar tissue can cause post operative challenges, including nerve pain," stated Dr. Anthony Echo, plastic surgeon at Houston Methodist. "In patients where I've applied VersaWrap, they report less pain, greater mobility, and a quicker return to normal routines." 

"We are delighted to see the benefits of VersaWrap reaching a greater number of patients across multiple markets," said John Joyoprayitno, Alafair President & Chief Executive Officer. "Alafair's strong sales momentum is driven by our mission to improve surgeon experience and patient outcomes in all surgical applications. Patient care is at the forefront of everything we do."

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.
Alafair is privately-held company developing HA-rich class II medical devices based on its proprietary technology with a portfolio of 30 issued and 5 pending patents. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States. The Inc. 5000 List ranks Alafair Biosciences as #23 in Health Products for 2023.

