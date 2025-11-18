Alafair Biosciences Announces First Clinical Use of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel in Foot & Ankle and Hand & Wrist Procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a medical device company redefining soft-tissue protection in orthopedic surgery, announced today the first clinical use of its VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel (VersaCoat™ Tendon Protector, VersaCoat™ Nerve Protector) by two leading surgeons in lower and upper extremity procedures.

VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel, developed from Alafair's proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology, uses the same collagen-free hyaluronic acid and alginate formulation as VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap® Tendon Protector, VersaWrap® Nerve Protector). Hyaluronic acid is essential during the early stages of soft tissue healing, supporting hydration and reducing inflammation. VersaCore's alginate bioresorbs to progressively expose bioavailable hyaluronic acid throughout the healing process. Both polymers fully bioresorb without leaving residual material, allowing tissue to return to its pre-injury state.

VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel is designed to provide a conformable, bioresorbable, and tissue-adherent matrix to allow gliding and to limit postoperative soft tissue tethering. The novel syringe delivery allows precise placement onto delicate and hard-to-reach anatomy, expanding the benefits of the company's clinically proven VersaCore Hydrogel Technology into anatomically complex surgical sites.

"VersaCoat was extremely easy to prepare and apply. The syringe application allowed me to place the gel exactly where I needed, which was a clear advantage in protecting the peroneal tendon and surrounding structures completely," remarked Kent Ellington, MD, FAAOS, OrthoCarolina, Charlotte, NC, following VersaCoat application in an ankle arthroscopy and ligament reconstruction.

"VersaCoat handled exactly the way I hoped it would. I was able to apply the gel beneath the retinaculum which is challenging using a traditional sheet. VersaCoat is a big step forward for protecting complex anatomy," stated Cameron Atkinson, MD, AOA Orthopedic Specialists, Arlington, TX, who performed the first surgery with VersaCoat in a wrist arthroscopy and extensor tendon debridement. "As the first surgeon to use VersaWrap, I'm proud to be part of advancing this technology as we continue working to preserve motion for our patients."

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2025 and is indicated for use as a bioresorbable, flowable soft-tissue protector in tendon and peripheral nerve procedures. The device complements the company's VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, which has an established history of clinical use in a wide range of soft-tissue repairs.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the surgeons who performed these initial cases and who continue to advance the future of soft-tissue protection," said Sarah Mayes, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Alafair Biosciences. "With VersaCoat as the first syringe-deliverable soft-tissue protector, Alafair is setting the new standard for nerve and tendon protection in both open and minimally invasive procedures. This achievement reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our entire Product Innovation Team."

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is an Austin-based medical device company focused on developing advanced biopolymer technologies for surgical soft-tissue protection. Its proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology combines high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and alginate to create conformable, bioresorbable devices that support healing tissues and maintain gliding surfaces during recovery. The company's portfolio includes the VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet and VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, which are used in procedures involving tendons, peripheral nerves, ligaments, and skeletal muscle. Alafair's mission is to redefine surgical healing with advanced biomaterials that prevent soft-tissue tethering, support natural mobility, and empower surgeons to help patients reclaim optimal physical function.

About VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology

VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology is Alafair Biosciences' proprietary platform that combines high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and alginate, two naturally derived polymers known for their excellent anti-inflammatory and healing properties. The advanced technology creates a conformable, hydrophilic matrix that forms a non-constricting, gliding interface between tissues, helping maintain natural movement and reducing soft-tissue tethering during the healing process.

Designed to be chemically consistent and tissue-free, VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology avoids the variability associated with human- or animal-derived implants while preserving the key material advantages of hyaluronic acid and alginate. The configurable chemistry enables multiple product formats to address the diverse handling preferences and anatomical needs of surgeons performing tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector that provides a conformable, non-constricting gliding layer in tendon and peripheral nerve procedures. VersaWrap is designed for a sutureless application, forming an ultrathin, uniform, tissue-adherent interface between adjacent tissue planes to allow mobility during early healing stages.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaWrap established the clinical foundation for the company's soft-tissue protection portfolio. The sheet form allows quick, easy placement on exposed anatomy in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures. VersaWrap's tissue-free composition avoids the variability associated with human- or animal-derived implants and may be placed adjacent to hardware and grafts where tissue gliding protection is desired.

About VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel (VersaCoat Tendon Protector, VersaCoat Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector engineered for precision delivery in anatomically complex procedures. VersaCoat forms a conformable, tissue-adherent hydrogel that stays where applied and creates a non-constricting, gliding interface between adjacent tissue planes. This interface reduces postoperative soft tissue tethering while allowing natural healing and mobility.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaCoat builds upon the proven clinical foundation of the VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, expanding the platform's utility to include flowable application for use on hard-to-reach anatomy with minimal mechanical manipulation of tissue. VersaCoat is indicated for use as a bioresorbable, flowable soft-tissue protector in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures and is provided in a syringe-based format for rapid preparation and precise placement.

For more information, visit www.alafairbiosciences.com.

