Alaffia Health Raises $10M to Supercharge Health Plan Operations With Generative AI

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaffia Health , the leader in generative AI for health plan claim operations, today announced $10M in Series A funding, bringing its total amount of capital raised to $17.6M. The round was led by FirstMark Capital, with participation from GingerBread Capital and existing investors including Anthemis, Aperture Venture Capital, 1984 Ventures, Remarkable Ventures, and Tau Ventures. In connection with the round, Amish Jani from FirstMark will join the company's Board of Directors. Alaffia's management team intends to use the funding to expand its commercial footprint and further invest in advanced AI research and product development.

Since its Seed funding round , Alaffia has achieved robust growth, increasing its revenues by 4x over the past 12 months alone. Earlier this year, Alaffia was also featured in the Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, a testament to its profound presence and leadership in claims solutions for health insurance plans. This recognition, combined with its surge in revenue, underscores the industry's appetite for Alaffia's leading AI solutions across the health plan ecosystem.

A key component to Alaffia's success is the efficacy of its advanced AI solutions provided to its health insurance plan customers. The company last year announced its new, flagship generative AI tool, Ask Autodor , a co-pilot built for health insurance claims teams. Ask Autodor was purpose-built for clinicians and medical coders to automate complex manual tasks such as large patient medical record reviews, clinical policy document assessments, and insurance claim adjudication. Clinicians and medical coders across utilization management, payment integrity, special investigations, and appeals can leverage Ask Autodor to complete complex facility claim reviews up to 20x faster than traditional processes.

As generative AI continues to dominate industry discussions this year, industry experts and economists expect significant monetary implications for various sectors. In healthcare, where the U.S. spends over $4 trillion annually, Alaffia Health's AI solutions are expected to play a crucial role in cost reduction. "The advent of advanced, multimodal, AI systems represents the breakthrough we all needed to finally bend the healthcare cost curve," said TJ Ademiluyi, co-founder and CEO of Alaffia Health. "We're pioneering the adoption of these new AI tools across the ecosystem and are excited to partner with FirstMark to achieve our next set of milestones."

This round of funding reaffirms Alaffia's commitment to innovation and its vision for a more efficient healthcare system—one that eliminates unnecessary costs and improves outcomes for patients. "Alaffia is transforming the healthcare industry with new AI tools, and we at FirstMark are immensely proud to support their journey," said Amish Jani, co-founder of FirstMark. "Their innovative use of large language models is not just enhancing claims operations—it's reshaping the healthcare landscape for providers, payers, and patients alike. We are confident their innovative approach will establish new industry standards, significantly curbing wasteful spending and benefiting the entire ecosystem."

About Alaffia Health

Alaffia Health is a leading AI company that helps health insurance plans streamline their operations and reduce claim spending. The company offers Autodor, its integrated claims platform, to revolutionize the way that clinicians and medical coders across utilization management, payment integrity, special investigations, and appeals review health insurance claims. Alaffia Health has been featured on Forbes, TechCrunch, Business Insider and Becker's Hospital Review. For more information, visit www.alaffiahealth.com .

About FirstMark Capital

FirstMark is an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York City. Our mission is to partner with entrepreneurs who are focused on solving meaningful problems. We have built an engaged community among the teams in our network to spread ideas and opportunities. We are privileged to work alongside the founders of businesses like Pinterest, Shopify, Airbnb, Discord, Ro, Justworks, and Gravie. Visit us in New York City or online at www.firstmark.com and @FirstMarkCap on Twitter/X.

