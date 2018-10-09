Alaffia Launches New Baobab Rooibos Collection to Deeply Moisturize & Hydrate Dry to Extremely Dry Skin

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaffia, the 15-year-old natural beauty and social enterprise known for its efficacious products and impactful Empowerment Projects, introduces the New Baobab Rooibos Collection of face and skincare products.

Available immediately at Alaffia.com and select retail partners across the country, the new collection prominently features Baobab and Rooibos oils, known worldwide to be high in Vitamin C and infused with powerful antioxidants—essential for skin hydration, improvement and overall support.

The new skincare collection features four Fair Trade, MADE SAFE and naturally sourced products formulated to aid dry skin--perfect for the upcoming colder months

The Baobab Rooibos Collection is comprised of the following four products for women and men with dry to extremely dry skin:

The Dry Skin Cooling Gel Hydration Mask (3.4 fl oz, $18.99 ): The hero product of this launch, this creamy gel-textured mask nourishes skin with powerful moisturizing ingredients that provide an active hydration boost in just minutes. Prickly pear, watermelon and apple extracts restore skin's moisture levels, leaving a smooth and supple complexion.

The Dry Skin Cleanser (3.4 fl oz., $11.99 ): Finally, a nourishing, non-stripping cleanser for dry to extremely dry skin. This enriched cream cleanser with fermented holy basil, known for its calming and brightening properties, gently loosens and lifts away impurities while deeply moisturizing delicate facial skin. Dull and dry skin will immediately see and feel an improvement, resulting in a long-lasting, hydrated and luminous complexion.

The Dry Skin Day Crème (3.4 fl oz., $18.99 ): Dry to extremely dry skin finally has a moisturizing solution that won't leave it oily or greasy. This silky day crème is suitable for daily use to hydrate, fortify and balance skin, visibly improving overall tone and texture. In addition to baobab and rooibos, watermelon fruit extract neutralizes free radicals while rose geranium oil helps promote a healthy complexion.

The Dry Skin Oil Concentrate (1 fl oz., $28.99 ): Suitable for day and night use, this unrefined oil concentrate helps repair skin's moisture barrier and mimics natural lipids. Fast-absorbing and loaded with known skin boosters like melon seed, lavender and geranium oils, the Oil Concentrate is a must-have to hydrate thirsty skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

"Our new Baobab Rooibos Collection provides an effective yet luxurious, all-day hydration regimen for consumers with extremely dry skin," said Daya Fields, Alaffia's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. "We developed this collection of face care products after seeing voids in the marketplace and hearing our consumers' concerns about sensitive, tight, uncomfortably dry skin that is prone to showing signs of aging, stemming from dehydration."

"The result aligns with our philosophy of efficacious, intentional formulas made with nutrient-rich, skin protecting ingredients," she added.

Key ingredients in the Baobab Rooibos Collection include those known to deeply moisturize and effectively heal dry skin, such as:

Watermelon, prickly pear and apple extracts for impactful results from high-water-content, nutrient-rich ingredients

for impactful results from high-water-content, nutrient-rich ingredients Cactus extract to nourish skin and retain moisture levels with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

to nourish skin and retain moisture levels with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants Fermented holy basil to calm, protect and brighten facial skin

to calm, protect and brighten facial skin Flax seed oil to boost skin radiance with Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants

Since its founding in 2003, the Alaffia mission goes beyond providing consumers with efficacious and safe products for hair, skin and body. The Washington State and West-African organization has been on a mission to alleviate poverty and advance gender equality, and has led numerous empowerment initiatives impacting close to 80,000 lives as of mid-2018.

Alaffia has quickly become a top-seller at stores like Whole Foods Market and continues to be a leader in the natural beauty space with its unique social enterprise model, which means ingredients are ethically sourced from Alaffia's women's cooperatives in West Africa via Fair for Life* standards. Flagship ingredients, such as handcrafted shea butter and coconut oil, are then used to create natural beauty products here in the U.S.

The company recently introduced the Age Defying Collection, featuring four skincare products that empower consumers to prevent and heal skin from damage caused by aging and/or environmental aggressors.

*Certified by ECOCERT.

ABOUT ALAFFIA

Alaffia was founded in 2003 in the Olympia, Washington, garage of husband and wife team Olowo-n'djo Tchala and Prairie Rose Hyde. Alaffia sources Fair Trade and MADE SAFE-certified ingredients from West Africa and produces natural, efficacious hair, skin and body products at its Washington headquarters.

Alaffia employs 125 people at its 102,000 sq. ft. Olympia, Washington, facility and more than 14,000 in West Africa.

Alaffia's non-profit empowerment initiatives have resulted in 59,775 trees planted, 34,640 school supplies recipients, 8,253 bikes distributed, 25,588 eyeglasses donated, 12 schools constructed and more than 4,832 babies safely delivered in West Africa. To learn more, visit Alaffia.com or follow Alaffia on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

