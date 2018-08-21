Alagem Capital Group and Cain International Announce Partnership on Premiere West Coast Properties Waldorf Astoria and Beverly Hilton

Now in its second year of operations, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has raised the bar for luxury hotels in the Los Angeles area. In this short period, the property has been awarded numerous accolades including Forbes' Travel Guide 5 Star Rating, Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in Los Angeles, and Travel + Leisure's, It List: Best New Hotels.

Over the Beverly Hilton's 63 year legacy, it has been renowned for its high profile entertainment, charitable and political events notably the Golden Globe Awards and the Milken Institute Global Conference.

The partnership marks the first of its kind between Alagem and Cain International.

Alagem's Chief Executive Officer Beny Alagem said, "Following the success of several real estate projects in the UK, I am excited to work with Cain International as it expands its U.S. portfolio with a significant investment in a marquee property on the West Coast. Cain International brings its collective experience in the real estate world to support the success of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, as well as the future revitalization of the Beverly Hilton."

Jonathan Goldstein, Cain International's Chief Executive and Co-Founder said, "Cain International is excited to join forces with Alagem Capital to help drive continued success at two of LA's finest properties, the Waldorf Astoria and the Beverly Hilton. This investment supports our belief in exceptional projects that cater to the diverse and comprehensive lifestyle needs of today's consumers. Cain International is committed to supporting outstanding businesses driving long-term value in gateway markets like LA."

The partnership values the combined properties at over $1 billion. Specific terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Cain International

Cain International is a diversified real estate company investing in both debt and equity opportunities in the UK, US and mainland Europe. Founded in 2014, the company has invested over $3 billion across a wide-ranging portfolio, including $2.3bn of debt financing and $800 million of equity across 1.8m square feet of office and retail space, 7,000 residential units and 7,000 hotel keys in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Cain International, a portfolio company of Eldridge Industries, is led by CEO Jonathan Goldstein and its US investment team is led by Managing Principal Eric Poretsky. Further information is available at www.cainint.com.

