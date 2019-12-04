Alain Ducasse opens first restaurant in Thailand at ICONSIAM

Chef Ducasse said, "'Blue by Alain Ducasse' is unique to this city and with its own particular identity. It has a contemporary French menu that I personally conceived, using carefully selected ingredients, and to be enjoyed in a truly magnificent setting with inspiring views over the Chao Phraya River that, together, deliver an unforgettable experience."

"Blue is not a stiff restaurant. While it is extraordinary and very special, it is also very welcoming. It's a place where you can really feel comfortable and allow yourself to fully focus on a marvellous experience, enjoying the ambience, the view, the service, the wines, and of course, the food," he said.

Established with an unparalleled, large investment of almost US$8 million, the restaurant is expected to enhance Bangkok's position as one of the world's important destinations for outstanding gastronomic experiences.

Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Director, ICONSIAM, and Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, "ICONSIAM is a place where the best of Thailand meets the best of the world. There is no greater culinary master in the world than Chef Ducasse, who has earned more Michelin stars than any other living chef. The opening of Blue helps elevate Bangkok to the level of the world's top ranked cities as a dining destination, such as Monte Carlo, Paris, and London, where Chef Ducasse has other Michelin starred establishments, as well as promotes the Chao Phraya River as one of the world's great new destinations."

Blue's Executive Chef Mr. Wilfrid Hocquet comes with experience from one of the world's greatest Michelin starred restaurants – the 3 Michelin star 'Le Louis XV by Alain Ducasse in Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo – and having spent most of his 20-year career in Michelin starred restaurants.

Starting December 2nd, Blue will offer an opening menu which will evolve through the seasons.

" Our starter of 'Sea Scallops from Hokkaido, Herbs and Salad, Truffled Vinaigrette' (approx. US$39++) is a mix of herbs and salads, with scallops sourced from Hokkaido. The dish balances the refreshing, light aspects of the salads with the more powerful tastes of the condiments in the middle, which then compliment the sweetness of the scallops," Mr. Hocquet said.

Another intriguing starter is the 'Blue Crab, Tomato Water Gelée, and Gold Caviar' (approx. US$65++) that uses three different types of tomato, has a gelée that is cooked for 12 hours with aromas, spices and chilies, and is crowned with exquisite gold caviar specially selected for Ducasse Restaurant," he said.

Among the main courses , Mr. Hocquet drew attention to the 'Grilled Lobster, Savoy Cabbage, and Gala Apple' (approx. US$75++), noting, "This dish is a perfect representation of what we do: we took a traditional French recipe and we adapted it to make it more contemporary," he said.

Mr. Alex Cufley, General Manager of Blue, said, "A key ingredient to success is the passion for perfection of our service staff and their commitment to ensuring that every visit by our patrons is one to recall with pleasure."

Mr. Cufley previously opened the 'Alain Ducasse at Morpheus' in Macau, which was awarded 2 Michelin stars in only its first year.

Blue's interior decoration is a sensory delight. It is designed by Jouin Manku – a Parisian spatial design studio led by French designer Patrick Jouin and Canadian architect Sanjit Manku who have designed all of Alain Ducasse's 3 Michelin star restaurants. Blue is a sumptuous but still informal setting where blues, golds, creams, and natural wood dominate the palette. The walls are a luxurious royal blue and frame a glorious expanse of floor-to-ceiling views along the river and across the city.

Blue is open every day for lunch between noon and 2 p.m., and for dinner from 6:30 p.m. There are two private dining rooms as well as a lounge that seats 24 people, open from 11:00 a.m. and offering drinks and snacks all day, as well as afternoon tea.

Chef Alain Ducasse has 21 Michelin stars across 31 restaurants in 10 countries, including Thailand. His obsessive attention to detail is widely regarded as one of the reasons for his ability to earn so many Michelin stars in so many restaurants.

