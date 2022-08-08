Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows, Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Outstanding reviews land paranormal performer in top 10% of attractions worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas-based paranormal entertainer Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows, has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers' Choice award winner for his international touring stage show.

The Travelers' Choice award celebrates the top 10% of attractions worldwide that have received outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor and consistently delivered positive experiences to audiences around the globe over the past 12 months.

From headlining in Las Vegas to touring internationally, Alain Nu has mystified audiences worldwide with seemingly paranormal feats that defy explanation. He is also the author of two books, "State of Mind: The Man Who Knows Reveals The Secrets Of Mind Over Matter" (ISBN 0984208569) and "Picture Your ESP! -- Reveal Your Hidden Powers with The Nu ESP Test" (ISBN 0984208526).

In addition to starring in the TLC Network mini-series, "The Mysterious World of Alain Nu," his television credits include recent appearances on the NBCUniversal courtroom show "Judge Jerry" starring Jerry Springer, the chat show "April in Vegas" direct from The English Hotel in The Las Vegas Arts District, plus VICE TV's "VICE Guide to Vegas," in which host Taji Ameen asks Alain to observe his blind date and provide Taji with supernatural insight on what his date is thinking.

"I feel so honored to be included in the Tripadvisor top 10% of all attractions worldwide. This recognition is the ultimate standing ovation for an entertainer," said Nu.

"The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

Available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform, with more than 988 million reviews. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before.

More information on Alain Nu is available on his official website www.TheManWhoKnows.TV, plus fans can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

