Alair Asheville | Red Tree selected to build Green Builder Media's VISION House Asheville 2027: Harmony

As a national demonstration home, VISION House brings Wellness Architecture to life, showcasing how thoughtful design can enhance how we live, feel, and connect every day.

ASHEVILLE, NC, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Asheville | Red Tree has been selected by Green Builder Media to build Harmony, the VISION House Asheville 2027 project. Located in Asheville, N.C., Harmony will serve as a living demonstration of the Wellness Architecture framework, exploring how thoughtful home design can support healthier, more connected, and more resilient living.

Green Builder Media's VISION House Asheville 2027 Front Exterior Rendering (created by Creative Founder Design Studio), construction by Alair Asheville | Red Tree (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.) Green Builder Media's VISION House Asheville 2027 Rear Exterior Rendering (created by Creative Founder Design Studio), construction by Alair Asheville | Red Tree (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.)

As one of Green Builder Media's nationally recognized VISION House projects, Harmony is designed to demonstrate how homes can do more than provide shelter. The project brings together building science, climate resilience, energy performance, and human-centered design to explore how the built environment influences everyday life.

"At the end of the day, we have the ability to shape how people live through the homes we build," said Brandon Bryant, Partner at Alair Asheville | Red Tree. "The decisions we make around light, air, materials, layout, and connection to nature all influence how people feel, sleep, connect, and move through their daily lives. Harmony is an opportunity to demonstrate what happens when those decisions are made intentionally."

"We are honored to partner with Alair Asheville | Red Tree on VISION House Asheville," said Sara Gutterman, cofounder and chief executive officer of Green Builder Media. "The Alair team has been authentic, collaborative, and an absolute pleasure to work with. More importantly, they share our belief that the housing industry must move beyond a narrow focus on first cost and begin measuring what truly matters: long-term value."

The Wellness Architecture framework treats the home as an active system that quietly shapes daily experiences over time. Rather than approaching wellness as a collection of products or luxury features, the framework integrates building science, environmental performance, thoughtful planning, and human-centered design into the structure of the home itself.

"What makes this project meaningful is the leadership coming out of Asheville," said Rob Cecil, chief executive officer of Alair Homes. "Brandon and his team are deeply connected to their community, and they're approaching this in a way that reflects the realities people are facing there. It's thoughtful, practical, and rooted in real experience, not just ideas."

Built around the belief that a home shapes the way people live, Harmony explores how intentional design can reduce invisible stress, support healthier habits, and create environments that help people live better every day.

The home is organized around eight pillars of Wellness Architecture: Connection, Nature, Vibe, Nourish, Thrive, Restore, Relax, and Breathe. Together, these principles guide decisions throughout the home, from neighborhood-facing gathering spaces and outdoor living environments to advanced air filtration systems, wellness-focused kitchens, restorative sleep design, movement spaces, and areas dedicated to reflection and recovery.

Harmony will demonstrate how resilience can be integrated into the future of housing. The project is pursuing FORTIFIED certification, incorporating construction strategies designed to better withstand severe weather events and improve long-term durability. In a region increasingly impacted by extreme weather, the project will serve as a model for how resilience can be designed into a home from the very beginning.

In addition, Harmony aligns with Green Builder Media's emerging Value Per Square Foot initiative, a new approach to evaluating housing that moves beyond traditional price-per-square-foot calculations. The model considers factors such as wellness, resilience, efficiency, sustainability, energy performance, and long-term operating costs — qualities that increasingly influence homeowner value but are often overlooked by conventional valuation methods.

"For decades, we've valued homes by size and price instead of performance and outcomes," said Gutterman. "VISION House Asheville is designed to challenge that thinking. By integrating Value Per Square Foot, Wellness Architecture, and resilience into a single project, we're creating a real-world blueprint for how homes should be measured, and why the healthiest, most durable, and most resilient homes are ultimately the most valuable."

"Many of the things that have the greatest impact on our lives are invisible," Bryant said. "Air quality, natural light, noise levels, durability, energy independence, and the way a home supports daily routines all contribute to the experience of living in a home. Harmony gives us an opportunity to measure, test, and demonstrate those benefits in a real-world environment."

While Wellness Architecture serves as the project's guiding philosophy, Harmony is built upon proven high-performance foundations, including advanced building science, climate-resilient construction, energy-efficient systems, solar and battery technologies, sustainable and low-toxicity materials, and accessible design strategies.

The project reflects an evolution in residential design:

Green building protects the planet.

High-performance homes optimize energy.

Wellness Architecture focuses on how homes help people live better every day.

Throughout design and construction, Harmony will function as a living lab, documenting lessons learned, innovations, and practical applications of Wellness Architecture, resilience, and high-performance building. The project will create an educational resource for homeowners, builders, architects, designers, and industry leaders interested in the future of housing.

Construction on VISION House 2027 in Asheville began in June 2026.

About Alair Asheville | Red Tree

Alair Asheville | Red Tree is a custom home builder serving Western North Carolina. Combining architect-driven design, high-performance construction, and Wellness Architecture principles, the company creates homes that support healthier living, greater resilience, and a deeper connection to place. Through transparent project management and collaborative partnerships, Alair Asheville | Red Tree delivers thoughtfully designed homes built for how people live today — and tomorrow.

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated franchises across Canada and the United States, Alair has become synonymous with integrity, innovation, and collaboration. Through partnerships with leading architects, designers, and trade professionals, Alair delivers an exceptional client experience from concept to completion. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.