Alair Homes Expands in the Pacific Northwest with Launch of Alair Seattle

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes® has expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the launch of Alair Seattle, bringing the company's collaborative approach to custom homebuilding to one of the most architecturally dynamic cities in the United States.

From left: Stu Hopewell, chief compliance officer, Alair Homes; Stacy Eakman, regional partner, Alair Homes in Washington; Jed Drenguis, partner, Alair Homes Seattle; Shane Duff, regional partner, Alair Homes Southwest Florida; and Darren Califano, vice president of operations, Alair Homes Kirkland, at the Alair Seattle launch on March 11, 2026. (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.) The Alair Seattle Launch was presented by Beemer Smart Home on March 11, 2026. (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.)

The new location is led by Jed Drenguis, Owner and Partner of Alair Seattle, who joins the Alair® network under the regional leadership of Stacy Eakman, Regional Partner for Washington and Partner at Alair Kirkland. The addition strengthens Alair's growing presence in Washington State, where the company has steadily built a reputation for design-driven custom homes and strong partnerships with architects, designers, and skilled trades throughout the region.

Seattle has long been known for its distinctive architectural voice and its relationship to the surrounding landscape. Homes in the region often reflect a careful balance of modern design, natural materials, and an intentional connection to water, forests, and mountain views. For Alair, entering the Seattle market represents a meaningful step in a region where thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship are deeply valued.

For Drenguis, the opportunity to launch Alair Seattle reflects both professional recognition and a chance to contribute to the continued evolution of residential construction in the city.

"I'm incredibly proud to have been invited to join the Alair network and to introduce the brand to Seattle," said Jed Drenguis, Owner and Partner of Alair Seattle. "This is a city that values design, artistry, and the experience of living in a home that feels connected to its surroundings. My goal is to build homes that reflect that spirit while creating a collaborative process where clients, architects, designers, and trades work together in a transparent and meaningful way. Being part of Alair allows us to bring that approach to the market while learning from an incredible community of builders across North America."

The launch of Alair Seattle was formally celebrated on March 11, 2026, with an event at Cathedral in Seattle attended by approximately 150 guests, including members of the local design and building community along with partners from across the Alair network who traveled to Seattle to support Drenguis and mark the milestone.

The event was presented by Beemer Smart Home, with additional support from Woodpecker, C2 Financial, Pella, Justine Marie Designs, Bellevue Lifestyle, Kirkland Lifestyle, Pinstripe Wines, and Build Magazine—reflecting the strength of the partnerships and community that continue to shape Alair's growth in the region.

Cathedral is an event space known for directing its profits toward local charitable initiatives, and the venue reflected the broader community-minded culture that has shaped Alair's presence in Washington.

With the launch of Alair Seattle, Drenguis joins a regional network that places a strong emphasis on community engagement alongside exceptional construction artistry.

"Washington has been an incredible place to build and to collaborate," said Stacy Eakman, Regional Partner for Washington and Partner at Alair Kirkland. "There is a strong design culture here and a community of architects, designers, and trades who care deeply about the craft of building. Jed brings the kind of leadership and integrity that makes a real difference in this industry, and I am excited to see how his team contributes to the region and continues building on the momentum we have created in Washington."

For Rob Cecil, CEO of Alair Homes, the launch of Alair Seattle represents both geographic growth and the continued strengthening of the company's leadership network.

"Seattle is one of the most vibrant and notable cities in the United States, and we are proud to plant the Alair flag there," said Cecil. "Under Stacy's leadership, Washington has already become a remarkable region for our company, producing some exceptional homes and collaborations. Welcoming Jed into the network continues that momentum and reflects our commitment to expanding thoughtfully with builders who care deeply about their craft and the communities they serve."

Across North America, Alair operates through a network of independently owned partner locations that share a common philosophy centered on transparency, collaboration, and accountability throughout the construction process. The launch of Alair Seattle further strengthens that network while introducing Alair's approach to a city known for its creativity, innovation, and appreciation for well-crafted homes.

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated franchises across Canada and the United States, Alair has become synonymous with integrity, innovation, and collaboration. Through partnerships with leading architects, designers, and trade professionals, Alair delivers an exceptional client experience from concept to completion.

For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.