Alair® Takes National Stage at IBS 2026 with The New American Home® 2026 and Industry Leadership Presentations

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes® will play a prominent role at the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, highlighted by the official tours of The New American Home® 2026 and national speaking engagements from three Alair leaders.

The dual presence reflects Alair's continued commitment to performance innovation, operational leadership, and purpose-driven building.

"IBS is where the industry gathers to see what is possible," said Rob Cecil, CEO of Alair. "This year, we are proud to show what is achievable when collaboration, discipline, and purpose align. The New American Home® 2026 pushes technical and performance boundaries while directly supporting meaningful community impact, and our leaders on stage are helping define how builders evolve in today's market. That combination of innovation, operational strength, and social responsibility is not incidental — it is the standard we believe the future of homebuilding demands."

A Landmark Showcase: The New American Home® 2026

Built by the Alair Orlando team, The New American Home® 2026 stands as one of the most ambitious residential projects featured at IBS in recent years.

The home demonstrates engineering and performance leadership, including a 16-car underground garage in Florida and advanced building systems targeting a negative HERS score. Designed to integrate architectural precision with high-performance construction, the project reflects both the strength of Alair's broader network and the executional excellence of its local market leadership.

For the first time in the history of The New American Home®, the showcase is directly tied to a philanthropic mission. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the home will benefit Jonathan's Landing, supporting housing and meaningful employment for adults on the autism spectrum. By connecting technical excellence with community impact, the project reinforces Alair's belief that the future of homebuilding extends beyond the structure itself.

Official tours of The New American Home® 2026 will take place February 17–19, 2026, during IBS in Orlando.

Alair Leaders Contributing to National Industry Conversations

In addition to delivering this milestone showcase home, Alair leaders will contribute directly to national conversations shaping the future of residential construction.

This year at IBS, three Alair partners will share practical insights on building smarter, designing for today's market, and expanding into remodeling with confidence.

Duane Johns | COO, Alair Homes

Wednesday, February 18 | 2:15 – 3:15 PM

OCCC – West 304H

The Success Sweet Spot: Balancing Structure & Creative Freedom for Maximum ROI

Duane will explore how builders can align proven systems with creative flexibility to drive stronger project outcomes, healthier operations, and long-term return on investment.

Brandon Bryant | Alair Asheville | Red Tree

Wednesday, February 18 | 2:15 – 3:15 PM

OCCC – West 311G

60 Design Ideas in 60 Minutes: Smart Moves for a Shifting Market

Brandon will present practical design strategies that respond to evolving buyer expectations while maintaining efficiency and market relevance.

Chad Hackmann | Alair Arlington

Thursday, February 19 | 10:15 – 10:45 AM

OCCC – West 304E – Remodeling Central

Shop Talk: Realities & Best Practices for Custom Home Builders Venturing Into Remodeling

Chad will share proven approaches for custom builders expanding into remodeling while protecting margins, quality, and client experience.

Together, these contributions underscore Alair's role not only as a builder of complex, high-performance homes, but as an active participant in advancing the operational and strategic conversations shaping the industry.

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated franchises across Canada and the United States, Alair has become synonymous with integrity, innovation, and collaboration. Through partnerships with leading architects, designers, and trade professionals, Alair delivers an exceptional client experience from concept to completion.

For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.