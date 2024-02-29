Alamar Biosciences and ALZpath, Inc. Announce Strategic Supply Agreement for pTau217 Antibody to Advance Alzheimer's Disease Research

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is pleased to announce a strategic supply agreement with ALZpath, a leading developer of diagnostic solutions in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of novel tools for neurodegenerative disease research.

The focal point of this partnership is the ALZpath pTau217 (phosphorylated tau at position 217) antibody, a crucial tool in the investigation of Alzheimer's disease and various other neurodegenerative disorders. The ALZpath pTau217 antibody provides researchers with a highly sensitive and specific tool for the detection and analysis of pathological changes associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alamar Biosciences will use ALZpath's pTau217 antibody in its NULISAqpcr™ pTau-217 Assay, as well as in their multiplexed NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120, further fortifying Alamar's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to the neuroscience community. This collaboration leverages Alamar's highly sensitive, automated NULISA™ platform and ALZpath's broad expertise in Alzheimer's disease diagnostics, creating a synergistic partnership that aims to accelerate advancements in neurodegenerative disease research and treatment.

"We are excited to collaborate with ALZpath to provide this ultra-sensitive pTau217 assay," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "The incorporation of the ALZpath antibody into the NULISA platform provides researchers with an automated solution for both single-plex and multiplexed analysis in CNS disease research."

Recently, ALZpath announced results of an international study published in JAMA Neurology from a 786-patient study of its ALZpath pTau217 assay, demonstrating that the ultra-sensitive immunoassay showed high diagnostic accuracy in identifying elevated amyloid in the brain across all cohorts. These accuracies were significantly higher than other plasma biomarker combinations and equivalent to cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers.

Venkat Shastri, PhD, ALZpath's CEO and Co-Founder, echoed this sentiment, stating, "the partnership with Alamar Biosciences aligns perfectly with our mission to facilitate breakthroughs in neurodegenerative research. By combining our expertise in developing cutting-edge antibodies with Alamar's high sensitivity assay and automated solutions, we will empower researchers worldwide in their quest to better understand the mechanisms driving Alzheimer's disease and related dementias."

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About ALZpath, Inc.

ALZpath is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. The novel ALZpath pTau217 Assay, is transforming Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring, providing accurate and accessible tools for researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide.

To learn more about the company, visit https://alzpath.bio/.

